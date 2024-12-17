Here's another reason to avoid ultra-processed food

In a new study of the effect of ultra-processed food, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have linked these food products to arthritis.

To make that link they analyzed MRI scams of thighs of people who took part in the National Institutes of Health's Osteoarthritis Initiative. Subjects with diets high in ultra-processed foods were likely to have more fat in the muscles of their thighs. The excess fat was there, regardless of how much subjects exercised or how many calories they consumed.

The researchers concluded that fat in thigh muscles can increase the risk of osteoarthritis in the knee, which leads to thousands of knee replacement surgeries each year.

The 666 participants in the study had not developed arthritis but the researchers note that the presence of excessive fat in their thigh muscles made it highly likely. The researchers also note that the level of fat increased was correlated to the amount of ultra-processed food they consumed.

Ultra-processed food is high in calories and low in nutritional value. Examples include:

Mass-produced bread

Cereal

Sweetened beverages

Prepackaged meals

Instant noodles

Packaged snacks

Processed meats like hot dogs and cold cuts

Frozen meals

Packaged cookies and cakes

Salty snacks

High in sugar and sodium

These foods tend to be high in added sugar and contain sodium, unhealthy fats and artificial additives.

Nutritionist Sarah Herrington of Brio-Medical, who has studied the issue extensively, says it is a good idea to avoid these foods as much as possible.

“Ultra-processed foods are generally devoid of nutrients that catalyze the synthesis of neurotransmitters that promote our sense of well-being, such as serotonin and dopamine,” Herrington told ConsumerAffairs earlier this year.

“At the same time, these foods negatively impact the health of our microbiome, which is an integral part of the synthesis of these hormones. So ultra-processed foods in place of nutrient-dense foods hurt this process in multiple areas.”