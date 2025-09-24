Health alert issued for turkey wraps sold at Trader Joe’s

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for Trader Joe’s “Turkey Gobbler Wrap” due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Although the affected wraps are no longer in stores, FSIS warns that some may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria poses serious risks, especially to older adults, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat (RTE) turkey wrap product sold at Trader Joe’s due to concerns that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The RTE turkey wrap product was produced on September 10, 2025. The product is described as 10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY GOBBLER WRAP” with “BEST BY SEP 16, 2025.”

The product bears the establishment number “P-1644” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that food contact surface samples associated with this product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers who have questions regarding the public health alert can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817, on Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.