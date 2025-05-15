Health alert issued for chicken and bacon wraps

The USDA's FSIS has issued a public health alert for chicken and bacon wraps potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Affected items include 10-oz. “Big Y quick easy meals” and “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER” Chicken Bacon Ranch Wraps with lot code 25122 and “Sell By” or “Sell Through” dates of 05/07/2025, distributed in MA, NY, and CT.

FSIS advises consumers not to eat the wraps if purchased and to discard or return them; those with health concerns should contact a healthcare provider.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat chicken and bacon wrap products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A recall was not requested because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The ready-to-eat chicken and bacon ranch wrap products were produced on May 2, 2025. The following products subject to the public health alert are:

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Big Y quick easy meals CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP” with “Sell By 05/07/2025” and lot code 25122.

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap” with “Sell Through 05/07/2025” and lot code 25122.

The products bear the establishment number “P34657” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Massachusetts and New York and further distributed to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

The problem was discovered when a state public health partner notified FSIS of a product sample that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Mike Pepin, vice president of Operations, Rachael's Food Corp., at 413-888-1629.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.