Gun safes recalled because they’re not that safe

Academy Sports & Outdoors is recalling 6,100 Redfield 12 and 18-gun fireproof safes because they may not be secure. The mechanical internal locking plates can fail to align and allow unauthorized users to open the gun safes, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

The company says it has not received any reports of incidents.

This recall involves Academy Sports + Outdoors Redfield 12-Gun and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes. The 12-Gun Fireproof Safe has the model number 179498 and 18-Gun Fireproof Safe has the model number 179499.

“Redfield” is printed on the front door above the number pad. The model name and serial number are located on a red label at the bottom right corner of the safe door. The dark gray steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The 12-gun safe measures 53 inches high by 15 inches wide by 16 inches deep, and the 18-gun safe measures 55 inches high by 18 inches wide by 18 inches deep.

The gun safes were sold at Academy stores and online at academy.com from February 2024 through August 2024 for between $350 and $600.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes and return them to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a free replacement or a refund. Consumers can also contact Academy’s Customer Care to arrange for a replacement or refund.

Consumers may contact Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com/product-recalls or www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.