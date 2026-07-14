From deflation fears to sticker shock: Why America's cost of living has changed so dramatically

Twenty-five years ago, economists worried that prices might stop rising altogether. Today, consumers face housing, healthcare, insurance, and grocery bills that have climbed much faster than wages in many cases.

The change wasn't caused by a single event. A series of structural shifts — including the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, housing shortages, and government stimulus — combined to end an era of unusually low inflation.

The economy has shifted. Many economists say the U.S. economy has moved from a world where globalization kept prices down to one where supply constraints and geopolitical tensions make inflation more persistent.

Twenty-five years ago, the Federal Reserve had a problem that seems almost unimaginable today: it was worried prices weren't rising enough.

Following the technology boom and into the early 2000s, inflation remained remarkably subdued despite a strong economy. After the 2008 financial crisis, those concerns intensified as policymakers feared deflation — a broad decline in prices that can discourage spending, reduce business investment, and make recessions worse. The Fed kept interest rates near zero for years and repeatedly struggled to push inflation up to its 2% target.

Fast forward to today, and Americans are living in a very different economic landscape. While inflation has slowed from its 2022 peak, the cumulative increase in prices since the pandemic has permanently raised the cost of living, leaving many households wondering what changed.

Economists point to several major shifts.

Globalization stopped holding prices down

One of the biggest differences between the early 2000s and today is globalization.

For decades, American companies increasingly sourced products from low-cost countries, particularly China. Advances in technology, global shipping, and international trade created fierce competition that kept prices low for everything from electronics to clothing.

Researchers at the Bank for International Settlements and the International Monetary Fund have found that globalization, lower import prices, and increased competition were important reasons inflation remained unusually subdued during the 1990s and early 2000s.

That trend has weakened significantly.

Companies have begun diversifying supply chains, governments have imposed tariffs on some imports, and geopolitical tensions have encouraged businesses to manufacture closer to home. Those changes improve supply chain resilience but often come with higher costs.

The pandemic changed everything

COVID-19 delivered perhaps the largest inflation shock in decades.

Factories shut down, shipping networks became clogged, semiconductor shortages slowed production, and consumers suddenly shifted spending from services to physical goods. At the same time, unprecedented government stimulus and historically low interest rates left consumers with significant purchasing power just as supplies became scarce.

The result was too much demand chasing too few goods.

The IMF says the inflation surge of 2021 and 2022 was driven by a combination of exceptionally tight labor markets, large relative price shocks — especially energy and automobiles — and strong consumer demand.

Housing became much more expensive

Housing now plays a much larger role in household budgets than it did two decades ago.

Years of under-building following the Great Recession left the United States with millions of fewer homes than needed. When mortgage rates fell to record lows during the pandemic, demand surged while supply remained constrained.

Home prices soared, rents climbed, and shelter costs became one of the biggest contributors to overall inflation.

Unlike gasoline prices, housing costs tend to adjust slowly, meaning they can keep inflation elevated long after other prices stabilize.

Labor shortages increased wage pressure

The labor market has also changed. Baby Boomers have retired in large numbers, immigration slowed during and after the pandemic, and many workers reassessed career choices.

Employers responded by raising wages to attract and retain employees. Higher wages benefit workers but also increase costs for labor-intensive industries such as restaurants, healthcare, and hospitality, where businesses often pass at least part of those costs on to consumers.

Americans also spend more on services than they once did. Healthcare, insurance, education, childcare, and housing generally experience faster price growth than manufactured goods because they rely heavily on labor and are harder to automate or import.

Even as prices for televisions and computers have remained relatively stable — or even fallen — the growing share of spending devoted to services has pushed overall household expenses higher.

Energy and geopolitics have become recurring inflation risks

Oil shocks once seemed like relics of the 1970s. Today, geopolitical conflicts, trade disputes, and shipping disruptions can quickly ripple through global energy markets. Higher fuel costs raise transportation expenses, which eventually feed into the prices consumers pay for food, retail goods, and travel.

The Bank for International Settlements notes that once inflation becomes widespread rather than confined to a few sectors, it can become self-reinforcing as businesses and workers begin expecting higher prices and wages.

The era of 'too little inflation' is over — for now

The irony is that the Federal Reserve spent much of the 2000s and 2010s trying unsuccessfully to generate more inflation. Today, the challenge is the opposite: bringing inflation back toward 2% without triggering a recession.

Even if inflation returns to the Fed's target, consumers should not expect prices to return to where they were before the pandemic. Inflation measures the rate at which prices increase, not whether prices fall.

For millions of Americans, that means the higher cost of groceries, housing, insurance, and healthcare is likely to remain a defining feature of the post-pandemic economy — even if inflation itself eventually returns to normal.