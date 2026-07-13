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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of July 13

Chevy and Toyota are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Braun Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V434000

Issue: Braze Connection Missing From Fuel Line

MakeModelModel Years
BRAUNCHEVROLET TRAVERSE2026

Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V433000

Issue: Incorrect Load Carrying Capacity Modification Label/FMVSS 110

MakeModelModel Years
TOYOTATUNDRA2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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