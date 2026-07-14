Taco Bell removes fresh toppings as parasite outbreak spreads across U.S.

A nationwide outbreak of the parasite Cyclospora has sickened hundreds of people across at least 31 states, with thousands of additional suspected cases under investigation.

The illness can cause prolonged watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fatigue, and health officials believe contaminated fresh produce is the most likely source.

As a precaution, Taco Bell has temporarily removed several fresh ingredients from the menu at some locations, although health officials have not linked the chain to the outbreak.

A growing outbreak of a foodborne parasite that can cause severe diarrhea has prompted Taco Bell to temporarily remove several fresh produce items from the menus at some restaurants while federal and state health officials search for the source of the contamination.

The illness, known as cyclosporiasis, is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with the parasite often develop watery diarrhea, frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, bloating, fatigue, and nausea. Symptoms typically begin about a week after exposure but can take up to two weeks to appear, making outbreaks difficult to trace.

The CDC has confirmed 843 cases and 86 hospitalizations in 31 states since May 1, though state health officials believe the true number is considerably higher because of reporting delays and unconfirmed illnesses. Michigan has reported the largest number of cases, with thousands of confirmed and suspected infections under investigation. No deaths have been reported.

Taco Bell takes precautionary action

While investigators have not identified Taco Bell as the source of any illnesses, the restaurant chain has removed several fresh ingredients from some locations out of an abundance of caution.

Signs posted at affected restaurants say customers may receive menu items without lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, and onions because those ingredients are temporarily unavailable. Taco Bell says menu items remain available but are being served without the affected produce where necessary.

The precaution reflects a longstanding pattern in Cyclospora outbreaks, which are frequently linked to fresh produce consumed raw.

Fresh produce under scrutiny

Health officials have not identified a specific food or supplier responsible for this year's outbreak. Historically, Cyclospora outbreaks have been associated with foods such as leafy greens, cilantro, basil, raspberries, and other fresh produce that can become contaminated before reaching consumers.

Unlike many bacteria, the parasite is not easily removed by simply rinsing produce. The CDC advises consumers to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water, avoid cross-contamination in the kitchen, and when practical, cook produce because adequate heat can kill the parasite.

Who is most at risk?

Most healthy people recover without lasting complications, but symptoms can persist for weeks or even recur if left untreated. Older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are considered at greater risk for severe illness. Antibiotics are available for confirmed cases.

Health officials continue to investigate the outbreak and have not issued any nationwide recalls or advised consumers to stop eating fresh produce. Instead, they recommend careful food handling and seeking medical attention if diarrhea lasts more than a few days or is accompanied by severe dehydration or other concerning symptoms.