These 6 used cars could save you hundreds on car insurance every year

Insurance can make or break a good deal. Some used vehicles cost hundreds less to insure each year than others.

Focus on total ownership costs. Compare insurance, reliability, maintenance, fuel, and depreciation — not just the purchase price.

Get a quote before you buy. A VIN-based insurance quote takes just minutes and could save you hundreds annually.

Buying a used car is one of the smartest ways to save money — but don't stop at the purchase price. Insurance can easily add $1,500 to $3,000 (or more) to your annual ownership costs, and choosing the right vehicle could save you hundreds of dollars every year.

To help shoppers identify affordable options, Consumer Reports analyzed roughly 90 million insurance quotes from Insurify and identified six used vehicles that tend to have some of the lowest insurance premiums nationwide.

The six cheapest used cars to insure

According to the analysis, these models consistently rank among the least expensive vehicles to insure:

Subaru Outback

Subaru Forester

Honda Odyssey

Toyota 4Runner

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

So, what do these vehicles have in common? That each have characteristics that insurers tend to like. Namely strong safety records, practical designs, and lower-than-average claims costs.

Don't focus on insurance alone

A low insurance premium doesn't automatically make a vehicle the best value.

For example, while the Ford Escape made the list for inexpensive insurance, Consumer Reports gave it a relatively low reliability score. Meanwhile, the Toyota 4Runner earned one of the highest reliability ratings but typically costs much more to buy.

The smartest purchase balances all three:

Purchase price

Insurance costs

Reliability and repair expenses

Sometimes paying a little more upfront for a dependable vehicle can save you thousands in repairs over the life of the car.

Smart tips before you buy

Before signing the paperwork:

Get insurance quotes first. Ask your insurer to quote the exact VIN before purchasing. Two similar-looking vehicles can have dramatically different premiums.

Compare the total cost of ownership. Be sure you’re factoring in insurance, fuel, maintenance, repairs, registration, and depreciation when making your buying decision.

Look beyond sporty trims. Larger engines, turbocharged models, and luxury packages often cost significantly more to insure than your cheaper base models.

The bottom line

The cheapest used car isn't always the one with the lowest asking price. By checking insurance costs before you buy and choosing a vehicle with a strong reputation for safety and reliability, you can lower your total ownership costs year after year. A 15-minute insurance quote today could save you hundreds of dollars annually and potentially thousands over the life of the vehicle.