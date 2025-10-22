Ford dominates Auto Safety Recall Derby with 7 safety alerts in one week

🏁 Auto Safety Recall Derby – Week of Oct. 22, 2025
Top Recall: Ford leads the week with multiple major safety issues
Ford dominates this week’s recall roundup, issuing at least six separate safety notices covering everything from seat belt anchor corrosion to engine block heater fire risks and faulty trailer hitches.
Other automakers on the list include BMW, Chrysler, Nissan, Lucid, and Genesis, with several RV and heavy-truck manufacturers also affected.
Highlights by Manufacturer
Ford Motor Company
Seat belt anchor pretensioners may corrode and break(2015–2017 Mustang) — increases risk of injury in a crash.
Improper passenger airbag deployment(2025 Ranger) — may violate FMVSS 208 standards.
Inadequate windshield bonding(2025 Bronco, Ranger) — windshield could detach, violating FMVSS 212.
Engine block heater short circuit may cause fire(Multiple models, 2016–2024) — includes Bronco, Escape, Explorer, Fusion, Maverick, Ranger, and Lincoln Corsair/MKC.
Rearview camera display failure(2020–2022 Super Duty trucks) — may impair rear visibility.
Trailer hitch assembly may detach(2024–2026 Explorer, Aviator) — increased crash risk if towing.
Low brake fluid warning inoperative(2021–2023 Mustang) — may not alert drivers to low fluid levels.
Lucid USA, Inc.
Half-shaft may disconnect(2024–2026 Lucid Air) — could cause sudden loss of drive power.
BMW of North America
Windshield not sealed properly(2026 X4, X6) — risk of water leaks or detachment.
Incorrectly manufactured driveshaft(2026 R 1300 RT motorcycle) — may cause loss of drive power.
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Detached shifter cable(2013–2016 Dodge Dart) — vehicle may roll away when parked.
Nissan North America
Blown fuel pump fuse(NV200, NV200 Taxi, and Chevrolet City Express 2013–2021) — may cause engine stall.
Recreational Vehicles
Jayco & Heartland (Jayco Inc.) — Murphy bed may fall unexpectedly (2026 models).
Genesis Supreme RV — Air conditioner may catch fire (2024 models).
Forest River (Coachmen & Aurora models) — Missing overcurrent protection may cause fire (2025–2026).
Heavy Truck & Bus Manufacturers
Autocar (Legend, Xpeditor) — Loss of steering control (2024–2026).
Brenner Tank — Incorrect emergency valve may leak hazardous material (2026).
Supreme Corporation — Battery box may detach (2025).
*Daimler Trucks (Thomas Built Buses) — Insufficient exterior joint strength (2026).
⚠️ Prevention Tips
Always check your VIN or license plate at the NHTSA Recall Lookup Tool.
Schedule repairs immediately with your dealer—repairs are free under federal law.
Park outdoors if your recall involves a potential fire hazard (e.g., Ford block heater or RV air conditioners).
Watch for warning lights or performance changes; they may be early signs of a developing issue.
🧭 What to Do If You’re Affected
Locate your VIN (on the dashboard or registration).
Check for open recalls using NHTSA’s or your automaker’s online tool.
Call your local dealer to schedule the fix—no charge.
Keep documentation of your repair for insurance or resale purposes.