Ford dominates Auto Safety Recall Derby with 7 safety alerts in one week

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Ford leads the recall roundup with major safety issues, including faulty hitches and fire risks.

Lucid, BMW, and Dodge join Ford in this week’s safety recall surge

Photo

🏁 Auto Safety Recall Derby – Week of Oct. 22, 2025

Top Recall: Ford leads the week with multiple major safety issues

Ford dominates this week’s recall roundup, issuing at least six separate safety notices covering everything from seat belt anchor corrosion to engine block heater fire risks and faulty trailer hitches.
Other automakers on the list include BMW, Chrysler, Nissan, Lucid, and Genesis, with several RV and heavy-truck manufacturers also affected.

Highlights by Manufacturer

Ford Motor Company

Lucid USA, Inc.

BMW of North America

  • Windshield not sealed properly(2026 X4, X6) — risk of water leaks or detachment.

  • Incorrectly manufactured driveshaft(2026 R 1300 RT motorcycle) — may cause loss of drive power.

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Nissan North America

  • Blown fuel pump fuse(NV200, NV200 Taxi, and Chevrolet City Express 2013–2021) — may cause engine stall.

Recreational Vehicles

  • Jayco & Heartland (Jayco Inc.)Murphy bed may fall unexpectedly (2026 models).

  • Genesis Supreme RVAir conditioner may catch fire (2024 models).

  • Forest River (Coachmen & Aurora models)Missing overcurrent protection may cause fire (2025–2026).

Heavy Truck & Bus Manufacturers

  • Autocar (Legend, Xpeditor)Loss of steering control (2024–2026).

  • Brenner TankIncorrect emergency valve may leak hazardous material (2026).

  • Supreme CorporationBattery box may detach (2025).

  • *Daimler Trucks (Thomas Built Buses)Insufficient exterior joint strength (2026).

⚠️ Prevention Tips

  • Always check your VIN or license plate at the NHTSA Recall Lookup Tool.

  • Schedule repairs immediately with your dealer—repairs are free under federal law.

  • Park outdoors if your recall involves a potential fire hazard (e.g., Ford block heater or RV air conditioners).

  • Watch for warning lights or performance changes; they may be early signs of a developing issue.

🧭 What to Do If You’re Affected

  1. Locate your VIN (on the dashboard or registration).

  2. Check for open recalls using NHTSA’s or your automaker’s online tool.

  3. Call your local dealer to schedule the fix—no charge.

  4. Keep documentation of your repair for insurance or resale purposes.

Stay informed

