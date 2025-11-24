Ford again sweeps Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby

It’s time for the weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby, with new safety alerts spanning passenger cars, trucks, buses, and RVs. Below is a rundown of the latest NHTSA recalls, including affected makes, models, and model years. Click the campaign number next to each recall to view full details on NHTSA.gov.
Audi: Missing Rivet on Front Seat Belt Buckles
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V777
Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|AUDI
|Q7
|2025
|AUDI
|Q8
|2025
|AUDI
|RS Q8
|2025
|AUDI
|SQ8
|2025
Honda: Loss of Drive Power from Software Error
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V785
Manufacturer: Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|HONDA
|ACCORD HYBRID
|2023–2025
Ford: Loss of Vehicle Stability Control and Brake Power Assist
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V787
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FORD
|ESCAPE
|2025
|FORD
|MAVERICK
|2025
Instrument Panel Display Failure
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V788
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FORD
|BRONCO
|2025–2026
|FORD
|BRONCO SPORT
|2025–2026
High Voltage Battery May Short Circuit
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V789
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FORD
|ESCAPE PHEV
|2020–2024
|LINCOLN
|CORSAIR PHEV
|2021–2024
Engine Cover May Become Excessively Hot
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V793
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FORD
|E-350
|2021
|FORD
|E-450
|2021
Kia: Fuel Tank May Leak
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V794
Manufacturer: Kia America, Inc.
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|KIA
|K5
|2021–2024
Hyundai: Fuel Tank May Leak
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V796
Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|HYUNDAI
|SONATA
|2020–2023
Seat Belt Retractors Not Secured Properly
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V797
Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|HYUNDAI
|IONIQ 5
|2025
Buses, Trucks, Industrial Vehicles
CNG Manual Cylinder Valve May Crack and Leak
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V782
Manufacturer: SCRANTON MFG CO. INC
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|NEW WAY
|FRONT LOADER
|2025
|NEW WAY
|SIDE LOADER
|2025
Incorrect GVWR May Lead to Unintentionally Overloading School Bus
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V783
Manufacturer: International Motors, LLC
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|IC BUS
|CESB
|2023–2027
Propane Line May Crack and Leak
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V784
Manufacturer: Grand Design RV, LLC
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|GRAND DESIGN
|MOMENTUM
|2023
|GRAND DESIGN
|SOLITUDE
|2022–2023
Incorrect Seat Belt Seating Capacity Listed on Weight Label
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V790
Manufacturer: Triple E Recreational Vehicles
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|TRIPLE E
|UNITY
|2025–2026
Software Error May Cause Grabber Fingers to Move Unintentionally
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V800
Manufacturer: McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc.
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|MCNEILUS
|VOLTERRA ZSL
|2024–2025
Solar Panel May Detach and Become a Road Hazard
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V791
Manufacturer: Thor Motor Coach
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|DAZZLE
|2023–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|FREEDOM ELITE VAN
|2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|SANCTUARY
|2023
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|SEQUENCE
|2022–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|TELLARO
|2022–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|TRANQUILITY
|2023
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|TWIST
|2023–2024
Solar Panel Adhesive May Fail
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V792
Manufacturer: Thor Motor Coach
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|DAZZLE
|2023–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|RIZE
|2023–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|SCOPE
|2023–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|SEQUENCE
|2023–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|TELLARO
|2022–2024
|THOR MOTOR COACH
|TWIST
|2024
Insufficient Air Volume in Brake System / FMVSS 121
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V795
Manufacturer: PACCAR Incorporated
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|PETERBILT
|567
|2026
|PETERBILT
|589
|2026
IM: Clogged Port May Delay or Prevent the Release of the Service Brakes
NHTSA Recall ID: 25V781
Manufacturer: International Motors, LLC
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|INTERNATIONAL
|LT
|2023–2026
|INTERNATIONAL
|RH
|2024–2025
What Drivers Should Do
To find out if your specific vehicle is part of one of these recalls, enter your license plate or vehicle identification number in our Recall Look-up Tool. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local car dealership and make an appointment to get your vehicle fixed for FREE.
- Locate your VIN (vehicle identification number) or license plate number.
- Enter it into the Recall Look-up Tool on our site.
- If an open recall appears, call your dealer to schedule a free repair.
- Don’t ignore recall notices, especially if they involve brakes, fuel leaks, fire risks, or loss of power.
```