Ford again sweeps Weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated on the latest automotive recalls, including safety alerts for cars, trucks, and RVs.

8 Ford models recalled, with Hyundai, Kia, Honda, others left behind

It’s time for the weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby, with new safety alerts spanning passenger cars, trucks, buses, and RVs. Below is a rundown of the latest NHTSA recalls, including affected makes, models, and model years. Click the campaign number next to each recall to view full details on NHTSA.gov.

Audi: Missing Rivet on Front Seat Belt Buckles

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V777
Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

MakeModelModel Years
AUDIQ72025
AUDIQ82025
AUDIRS Q82025
AUDISQ82025

Honda: Loss of Drive Power from Software Error

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V785
Manufacturer: Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

MakeModelModel Years
HONDAACCORD HYBRID2023–2025

Ford: Loss of Vehicle Stability Control and Brake Power Assist

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V787
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

MakeModelModel Years
FORDESCAPE2025
FORDMAVERICK2025

Instrument Panel Display Failure

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V788
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

MakeModelModel Years
FORDBRONCO2025–2026
FORDBRONCO SPORT2025–2026

High Voltage Battery May Short Circuit

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V789
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

MakeModelModel Years
FORDESCAPE PHEV2020–2024
LINCOLNCORSAIR PHEV2021–2024

Engine Cover May Become Excessively Hot

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V793
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

MakeModelModel Years
FORDE-3502021
FORDE-4502021

Kia: Fuel Tank May Leak

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V794
Manufacturer: Kia America, Inc.

MakeModelModel Years
KIAK52021–2024

Hyundai: Fuel Tank May Leak

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V796
Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAISONATA2020–2023

Seat Belt Retractors Not Secured Properly

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V797
Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAIIONIQ 52025

Buses, Trucks, Industrial Vehicles

CNG Manual Cylinder Valve May Crack and Leak

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V782
Manufacturer: SCRANTON MFG CO. INC

MakeModelModel Years
NEW WAYFRONT LOADER2025
NEW WAYSIDE LOADER2025

Incorrect GVWR May Lead to Unintentionally Overloading School Bus

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V783
Manufacturer: International Motors, LLC

MakeModelModel Years
IC BUSCESB2023–2027

Propane Line May Crack and Leak

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V784
Manufacturer: Grand Design RV, LLC

MakeModelModel Years
GRAND DESIGNMOMENTUM2023
GRAND DESIGNSOLITUDE2022–2023

Incorrect Seat Belt Seating Capacity Listed on Weight Label

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V790
Manufacturer: Triple E Recreational Vehicles

MakeModelModel Years
TRIPLE EUNITY2025–2026

Software Error May Cause Grabber Fingers to Move Unintentionally

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V800
Manufacturer: McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc.

MakeModelModel Years
MCNEILUSVOLTERRA ZSL2024–2025

Solar Panel May Detach and Become a Road Hazard

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V791
Manufacturer: Thor Motor Coach

MakeModelModel Years
THOR MOTOR COACHDAZZLE2023–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHFREEDOM ELITE VAN2024
THOR MOTOR COACHSANCTUARY2023
THOR MOTOR COACHSEQUENCE2022–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHTELLARO2022–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHTRANQUILITY2023
THOR MOTOR COACHTWIST2023–2024

Solar Panel Adhesive May Fail

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V792
Manufacturer: Thor Motor Coach

MakeModelModel Years
THOR MOTOR COACHDAZZLE2023–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHRIZE2023–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHSCOPE2023–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHSEQUENCE2023–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHTELLARO2022–2024
THOR MOTOR COACHTWIST2024

Insufficient Air Volume in Brake System / FMVSS 121

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V795
Manufacturer: PACCAR Incorporated

MakeModelModel Years
PETERBILT5672026
PETERBILT5892026

IM: Clogged Port May Delay or Prevent the Release of the Service Brakes

NHTSA Recall ID: 25V781
Manufacturer: International Motors, LLC

MakeModelModel Years
INTERNATIONALLT2023–2026
INTERNATIONALRH2024–2025

What Drivers Should Do

To find out if your specific vehicle is part of one of these recalls, enter your license plate or vehicle identification number in our Recall Look-up Tool. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local car dealership and make an appointment to get your vehicle fixed for FREE.

  • Locate your VIN (vehicle identification number) or license plate number.
  • Enter it into the Recall Look-up Tool on our site.
  • If an open recall appears, call your dealer to schedule a free repair.
  • Don’t ignore recall notices, especially if they involve brakes, fuel leaks, fire risks, or loss of power.

