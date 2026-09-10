Flu season could be tougher if vaccination rates stay low, experts say

Flu vaccination rates have dropped since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising concerns about the coming flu season.

Cedars-Sinai recommends getting a flu shot in September or October, before flu activity typically increases.

The vaccine remains the most powerful tool available to help prevent serious illness from influenza.

As fall approaches, health experts are preparing for another flu season — and vaccination rates could play an important role in how it unfolds.

According to Cedars-Sinai, fewer people have been getting flu shots since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts are concerned that lower vaccination rates could contribute to a more difficult flu season.

An estimated 52% of people in the U.S. received a flu vaccine in 2021. During the 2025-2026 flu season, that figure dropped to less than 44%. Meanwhile, influenza continues to cause serious illness. During the 2024-2025 season, about 45,000 people in the U.S. died from flu and another 710,000 were hospitalized, according to the figures cited by Cedars-Sinai.

Michael Ben-Aderet, MD, a Cedars-Sinai infectious disease expert, says vaccination remains the strongest tool available for preventing serious illness from the flu.

“As we get further away from the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in vaccine hesitancy, and this flu season could be much worse if too few people get vaccinated,” Dr. Ben-Aderet said in a news release.

“The flu shot remains the most powerful tool available to help prevent serious illness caused by the influenza virus. I urge everyone eligible to receive the vaccine to get it.”

When should you get your flu shot?

According to Dr. Ben-Aderet, September and October are the best times to get vaccinated. That's because flu activity typically begins picking up in November or December, while the body needs about two weeks to develop an immune response after vaccination.

The flu vaccine is recommended for eligible adults and children older than 6 months. For adults 65 and older, a high-dose flu vaccine is preferred when available because the immune response to vaccines can become weaker with age.

This year also brings another potential option: The FDA approved the first mRNA flu vaccine in August. The technology could allow vaccines to be developed more quickly, potentially helping them better match circulating flu strains if those strains change during the season.

However, Dr. Ben-Aderet notes that it isn't yet clear when the vaccine will become available or which patients will be eligible.

What consumers should know

For most people, getting vaccinated in the early fall can be a straightforward way to prepare for flu season. And if you do become sick, knowing what to watch for can help you decide when to seek care.

Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, congestion, body aches, fatigue and headaches. Vomiting and diarrhea are more common in children. People can spread the virus starting about a day before symptoms appear and for five to seven days afterward.

Mild cases can generally be managed at home with rest and fluids. People at higher risk for serious illness — including older adults and those with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions — should contact their doctor at the first sign of illness to discuss whether an antiviral medication could help. Antivirals work best when started within two days of symptoms beginning.

More severe symptoms, including trouble breathing, a very high fever, inability to keep fluids down or symptoms that aren't improving, warrant medical attention.