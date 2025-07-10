Eight major product recalls this week, spanning baby gear, bikes and home goods

In a sweeping set of safety alerts, U.S. regulators and manufacturers have issued eight recalls covering products ranging from infant sleep items to children’s bikes and home furnishings. The recalls involve hazards including entrapment, suffocation, lead poisoning, and serious injury risks. Here’s what consumers need to know.
Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles
Hazard: The lid can forcefully eject if certain beverages ferment or pressurize inside, causing impact or laceration injuries.
Units Recalled: About 850,000
Incidents/Injuries: Three injuries reported, including two cases of permanent vision loss.
Description: Silver stainless-steel bottles with black screwcap lids, sold under model 83-662 (model number only on packaging). Bottles measure about 4.41" x 11.5".
Sold At: Walmart stores nationwide and online since 2017 for about $15
Remedy: Stop using immediately. Return bottles to Walmart for a full refund.
Dearlomum Retractable Safety Gates
Hazard: These mesh gates violate federal safety standards because a child’s torso can fit between the gate and floor, posing a risk of entrapment, injury, or death.
Units Recalled: About 2,200
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Description: Black, gray, or white mesh gates measuring about 33 inches tall and expandable to 55 inches wide. Labeled “SH20.006D.”
Sold At: Amazon from Dec. 2024 to May 2025 for $33–$38
Remedy: Stop using and contact Signbaby for a full refund. Consumers must cut the mesh, photograph the destroyed product, and email proof to regcards.team@gmail.com.
AUGNORYE Padded Cushioned Crib Bumpers
Hazard: Banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, these bumpers pose a suffocation hazard by obstructing infant breathing.
Units Recalled: About 356
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Description: Pink polyester bumpers, sold as four pieces, sized approximately 27"x9.6" and 52"x9.6". No prominent brand markings except a care label.
Sold At: Amazon from Feb. 2025 to May 2025 for $40–$45
Remedy: Stop using immediately. Cut the straps and padding, photograph the destroyed bumpers, and email proof to Yixiakejirecall@163.com for a refund.
Braided Crib Bumpers
Hazard: Also banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, these soft bumpers can cause suffocation hazards.
Units Recalled: About 260
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Description: Sold in various colors and lengths from 39" to 158", shipped vacuum-sealed, with no identifying labels.
Sold At: Amazon from Dec. 2024 to Apr. 2025 for $25–$115
Remedy: Remove immediately. Cut the bumper in half, photograph it, and email proof to hyzhongtshung@outlook.com for a refund.
SPPTTY Kids 14- and 18-inch Bicycles
Hazard: Contain lead levels exceeding federal limits, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead in bike parts and pump paint can harm children’s health.
Units Recalled: About 200
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Description: Pink bikes with brown seats, handlebars, pedals, and baskets, labeled “SPPTTY” and “New Sport Bike.”
Sold At: Walmart.com from Aug. 2024 to Dec. 2024 for about $85
Remedy: Stop using immediately. Consumers should dismantle the bikes, photograph them, and email proof to lishkjie@163.com for a refund.
Momentum Vida E+ E-Bikes
Hazard: The fork steerer tube can crack, break, or separate, creating a fall risk.
Units Recalled: About 6,200
Incidents/Injuries: Four reports of broken forks, no injuries
Description: Electric bikes in multiple colors (metallic red, pearl white, navy blue, green, black, etc.) in mid-step and low-step frames. Affected bikes have serial numbers with a third character “H,” “J,” or “K.”
Sold At: Giant dealers nationwide and momentum.com from Sept. 2019 to May 2025 for $2,500–$3,200
Remedy: Check serial numbers. Affected bikes require free fork replacement by a Giant dealer.
WLIVE Fabric 15-Drawer Dressers
Hazard: Unanchored dressers are prone to tip-over, violating the STURDY Act, posing risks of injury or death to children.
Units Recalled: About 6,600
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Description: Tall dressers with 15 fabric drawers in rustic brown, black, charcoal wood grain, or white. Model “ASNG105.”
Sold At: Amazon from Apr. 2024 to May 2025 for about $110
Remedy: Stop using unanchored dressers and keep away from children. Consumers must dispose of the dresser and submit photos to wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com for a refund.
Creekliybear “Pack and Play” Aftermarket Play Yard Mattresses
Hazard: Exceed thickness standards and may not fit properly in play yards, creating dangerous suffocation and entrapment risks for infants.
Units Recalled: About 21,500
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Description: White mattresses with gray stripes, labeled “Play Mat” and “Model: m-sy2,” measuring approx. 26"x38".
Sold At: Amazon from Dec. 2024 to June 2025 for $28–$40
Remedy: Stop using immediately. Consumers must cut the mattress in half, photograph it in a trash bin, and email proof to Kbabyearecall@outlook.com for a refund.
Consumers are urged to check their homes for these recalled items and take action to prevent injuries or fatalities. For full details and recall instructions, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website or the specific company recall pages linked above.