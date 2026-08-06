Can yoga ease IBS symptoms? New review suggests it just might

A new review found yoga may help reduce digestive symptoms and improve quality of life for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Researchers analyzed multiple studies rather than conducting a new clinical trial to evaluate the overall evidence.

While the findings are encouraging, the authors say larger, higher-quality studies are still needed before firm recommendations can be made.

Living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) often means dealing with an unpredictable mix of abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, or some combination of all four. Because symptoms can vary widely from person to person, many people look beyond medication alone for ways to manage the condition.

A new systematic review suggests yoga may be one option worth considering. Researchers found that yoga appears to improve not only digestive symptoms but also anxiety, depression, and overall quality of life in many people with IBS.

Importantly, the authors describe yoga as a complementary approach rather than a replacement for standard medical care. They also noted that the practice was generally safe, with no serious side effects linked to yoga reported in the studies they reviewed.

What the researchers looked at

Rather than enrolling new participants, the researchers conducted a systematic review, meaning they gathered and analyzed the results of previously published studies on yoga and IBS. They evaluated research that compared yoga interventions with usual care or wait-list control groups and focused on outcomes such as gastrointestinal symptoms, psychological well-being, and quality of life.

The review included studies that tested different styles of yoga and varied in length, participant numbers, and exercise routines. Researchers also examined the quality of the evidence to determine how much confidence they could place in the findings.

Because the studies differed considerably in their design and methods, the authors noted that comparing results wasn't always straightforward. They also found that none of the included studies met the highest standards for research quality, highlighting the need for stronger evidence in the future.

What the findings mean

Overall, the review found that yoga was associated with improvements in IBS symptoms, along with reductions in anxiety and depression and better quality of life. In studies that used the IBS Symptom Severity Scale as their primary measure, yoga showed moderate to large improvements compared with control groups.

The researchers believe yoga's combination of gentle movement, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques may help address both the physical and psychological aspects of IBS. Since stress and the gut are closely connected, practices that encourage relaxation could play a role in symptom management for some people.

Still, the authors caution that the evidence remains preliminary. While the results are promising, they emphasize that larger, well-designed clinical trials are needed to determine which types of yoga work best, how often people should practice, and which patients are most likely to benefit. For now, the findings suggest yoga may be a worthwhile addition to an IBS management plan, especially when used alongside guidance from a healthcare provider.