How to stay safe on the road during daylight saving time

With daylight saving time just days away, many consumers may not think about some of the unintended risks associated with this bi-yearly event.

One such risk: an increase in traffic accidents. Several recent studies have highlighted the association between daylight savings time and more traffic accidents.

To help keep consumers safe this weekend – and beyond – ConsumerAffairs interviewed Katie Ekstrom, the assistant vice president of Auto Product Development for Personal Insurance at Travelers. She shared the biggest risks to consumers on the road, how to stay safe behind the wheel, and the importance of being proactive.

What are the biggest risks to drivers?

Though the clocks only shift forward one hour, Ekstrom explained that we’re likely to feel the effects of that one hour. Drowsiness behind the wheel in the wake of daylight savings can be a major factor for drivers.

“It can take several days to adjust to the time change fully,” Ekstrom told ConsumerAffairs. “Disruptions to sleep schedules can impact reaction times, alertness, and awareness of hazards, increasing the risk of accidents.”

On top of that, while many consumers won’t complain about having the extra sunlight, it can be a hazard to drivers.

“Morning sun glare, which is more common after the clocks move forward, can make it difficult to see other vehicles, contributing to crashes. In fact, sun glare is responsible for approximately 9,000 accidents each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” Ekstrom said.

How can drivers stay safe?

With this information, consumers can still stay safe on the roads. Ekstrom’s biggest piece of advice is for consumers to be proactive and prepared when they’re driving this weekend.

“To protect yourself, plan ahead by adjusting your sleep schedule and going to bed a little earlier each night. If you’re on the road and start to feel drowsy – do not push through, pull over and rest,” Ekstrom advised.

When it comes to cutting down glare, the solution is simple: sunglasses.

“Keep a pair of sunglasses in your car and use your sun visor to help cut down on glare,” she said. “Be extra cautious at intersections, as bright sunlight can make it difficult to see traffic lights and harder to spot pedestrians crossing the street.”

Another way to stay safe on the road: eliminate potential distractions.

“With focus already impacted by sleep loss, it’s best to keep distractions to a minimum by programming your navigation before you leave, saving meals for your destination, and staying off your phone,” Ekstrom said.

It takes time to adjust to the time change

Ekstrom explained that it takes time for our bodies to fully adjust to the time change from daylight savings. This means that these impacts are not just immediately present, but can also have lingering effects in the following days.

“Make sure you’re giving yourself time to adjust to the changes,” Ekstrom said. “Drivers around you may also be impacted by the time change, so ensuring that you are following safe driving practices can contribute to improved driving safety overall.”

Her final piece of advice: patience goes a long way.

“Since all drivers are in the same boat, practicing patience can go a long way,” Ekstrom said. “Defensive driving, staying alert, and planning ahead can make all the difference.”

