Luv n' care recalls Nuby stroller fans due to laceration injury hazard

Luv n' care has issued a recall of about 33,600 Nuby stroller fans due to a laceration injury hazard. The stroller fan’s housing allows consumers’ fingers to contact the fan’s blade, posing a laceration injury hazard to small children.

Luv n' care has received seven reports of children’s fingers accessing the fan blade, resulting in six laceration injuries.

This recall involves Nuby Stroller Fans with three speeds, adjustable tripod legs and a rechargeable USB port used for babies and toddlers. The flexible tripod legs wrap around the bar of the stroller.

The plastic fans are black with the Nuby brand name printed on the center on the front of the fan. The lot number N8K10X and model number 25138 are printed on a white label on the back center of the fan.

The fans were sold at Baby Express, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, and Unique Photo stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and us.nuby.com from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $15.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the stroller fan immediately and contact Luv n’ care for information on how to return the product to obtain a free replacement. Luv n’ care is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Luv n' care at 800-588-6227 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customers@nuby.com, or https://us.nuby.com/pages/fanrecall or online at www.nuby.us.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.