Consumers alerted to three major cheese recalls

Consumers across the United States are being urged to check their refrigerators following three major cheese recalls issued in recent weeks. The recalls involve products sold nationwide and at major retailers, including Wegmans, Walmart, Aldi, Target, and Publix.

While no illnesses have been reported so far, officials warn that the recalled cheeses pose potential health risks ranging from Listeria monocytogenes infection to internal injury from metal fragments

Wegmans Food Markets has issued a recall of its Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese after being notified by its supplier of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women face additional risks, including miscarriage and stillbirth.

The cheese, packaged in plastic tubs with Wegmans scale labels and UPCs beginning with 2-77580-XXXXX-7, was sold between November 14 and November 24, 2025, in stores across 10 states and Washington, D.C. All lot codes have been pulled from shelves, and no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased the product are urged to return it to Wegmans for a full refund. The company has provided extended customer service hours throughout the holiday period.

Ambriola Company recalls multiple brands

In a separate recall, the Ambriola Company has pulled a wide range of grated Pecorino Romano cheese products after routine testing detected Listeria monocytogenes. Out of caution, the company also recalled additional cheeses processed at its West Caldwell, New Jersey facility.

The affected products, sold under brands including Locatelli, Boar’s Head, Member’s Mark, Pinna, and others, were distributed nationwide between November 3 and November 20, 2025. Products include both retail cups and cheese sold by the pound, with dozens of specific expiration dates identified.

No illnesses have been reported, but customers experiencing symptoms of listeriosis—such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, or diarrhea—are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

Ambriola has suspended production and distribution while it conducts a full review of its food safety procedures. The company urges customers to discard the affected cheese or return it to the retailer for a refund.

Metal fragments in shredded cheese

A third recall involves shredded cheese produced by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., sold under more than two dozen store and national brands at retailers including Target, Walmart, Aldi, H-E-B, Publix, Food Lion, and Sprouts.

Initially recalled on October 3, the issue involves potential metal fragments in shredded cheese blends—posing a risk of internal injury if consumed. On December 2, the FDA elevated the recall to a Class II classification, indicating that serious adverse health effects are “remote” but possible.

Brands affected by the recall include:

Good & Gather (Target)

Great Value (Walmart)

Happy Farms (Aldi)

Publix

Borden, Food Club, Coburn Farms, Laura Lynn, and others

The recalled cheeses include Italian, pizza, mozzarella–provolone, and mozzarella–parmesan blends. Products were distributed across 31 states and Puerto Rico, spanning the South, Midwest, Northeast, and West Coast.

While the FDA did not issue specific consumer instructions, experts say the safest step is to stop eating the affected cheese and either discard it or return it to the store.

What to do

Officials urge consumers to:

Check all shredded and grated cheeses against the recall information.

Dispose of or return any affected products.

Seek medical attention if symptoms of listeriosis or internal injury occur.

Contact retailers or manufacturers for refund information.

With the holiday season underway—and cheese a staple in many households—officials emphasize the importance of reviewing purchased products carefully.