Consumer Safety Recall Roundup, Oct. 30

H-E-B recall: thousands of glow bracelets can cause skin irritation

H-E-B customers who bought 12-pack Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick Bracelets should stop using them and request a refund.

Green glow stick in bracelet pack can leak and irritate skin

About 6,600 12-pack sets affected, sold in Texas stores

Stop using bracelets and contact H-E-B for a refund

H-E-B is recalling about 6,600 12-pack Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick Bracelets after reports that the green bracelet can leak and cause skin irritation. The recall covers bracelets sold at H-E-B stores in Texas in September and October 2025.

The hazard

The green glow stick bracelet in the pack may leak, posing a skin irritation hazard. One report of a leaking bracelet has been received, but no injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the bracelets and return them to H-E-B for a refund.

Company contact

H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at H-E-B recalls page by clicking “Product Recalls” at the bottom or visit H-E-B newsroom recalls for more information.

Source

Read the official recall

Avenco and Novilla recall: thousands of mattresses fail fire safety

Owners of Avenco and Novilla mattresses should stop use and request a free safety cover due to fire hazards.

Mattresses violate flammability standards, risk serious fire injury or death

About 5,340 mattresses sold online are affected

Consumers must stop use and request a free fitted cover

About 5,340 Avenco and Novilla brand mattresses are being recalled because they do not meet mandatory flammability standards, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire. The mattresses were sold online between January and April 2025.

The hazard

The recalled mattresses do not comply with required flammability standards, increasing the risk of fire-related injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact PT Champion for a free fitted cover to bring the product into compliance.

Company contact

PT Champion by email at recall@champmattress.com, or online at Novilla recall page or Avenco recall page, or visit their main websites and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page.

Source

Read the official recall

DINBooonLUX recall: full size mattresses fail fire standards

Consumers using DINBooonLUX 12-inch full size mattresses from Amazon should stop use and request a refund due to fire danger.

12-inch full size DINBooonLUX mattresses do not meet flammability standards

About 200 mattresses affected, sold on Amazon

Stop use immediately and contact DINBooonLUX for a refund

DINBooonLUX 12-inch full size hybrid mattresses sold on Amazon are recalled because they do not meet fire safety standards. About 200 mattresses are affected.

The hazard

The mattresses fail the mandatory flammability standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately and email DINBooonLUX for a full refund.

Company contact

DINBooonLUX by email at Dingbangrecall2025@outlook.com.

Source

Read the official recall

Kroger recall: thousands of Halloween candles pose fire hazard

Shoppers who bought Halloween-themed skeleton wax candles at Kroger stores should return them for a refund due to fire risks.

Flammable ornaments on candle pose fire and burn hazards

About 3,680 skeleton wax candles affected, sold nationwide

Consumers should stop use and contact Kroger for a refund

Kroger is recalling about 3,680 Halloween-themed skeleton wax candles due to a fire risk from flammable ornaments on the candle. The candles were sold at Kroger stores and affiliated retailers nationwide.

The hazard

The candle contains flammable ornaments, posing fire and burn hazards. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Customers should stop using the candle and return it to Kroger for a refund.

Company contact

The Kroger Co. toll-free at 800-576-4377 from 7 a.m. to Midnight ET Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, leave a message at Kroger contact form or visit Kroger recall alerts for more information.

Source

Read the official recall

Harppa recall: thousands of high chairs pose fall and entrapment danger

Consumers with Harppa 5-in-1 convertible high chairs should stop use and request a replacement due to missing safety restraints and entrapment risks.

High chairs lack required restraint system, risk falls and entrapment

About 4,300 Harppa Model BHC001 high chairs sold on Walmart.com affected

Stop use immediately and contact Harppa for a replacement

Harppa 5-in-1 convertible high chairs sold on Walmart.com have been recalled due to missing safety restraints and potential entrapment risks for children.

The hazard

The high chairs violate mandatory safety standards because they lack the required attached restraint system, increasing the risk of falls. There is also a risk that a child's head could become trapped between the seat and tray, posing a deadly hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the high chair immediately and contact Harppa for a free replacement.

Company contact

Harppa toll-free at 844-796-8168 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@harppababy.com, or online at Harppa recall page and click “Recall” at the top of the page.

Source

Read the official recall

YaFiti recall: thousands of 12-drawer dressers at tip-over risk

Consumers with YaFiti fabric 12-drawer dressers bought from Amazon should stop use and request a refund due to serious tip-over hazard.

Dressers can tip over and entrap children, risking serious injury or death

About 6,880 YaFiti 12-drawer dressers affected

Consumers should stop use and contact YaFiti for a refund

About 6,880 YaFiti fabric 12-drawer dressers sold on Amazon are recalled because they can tip over if not anchored, posing serious injury or death risks to children. The dressers violate safety standards required by the STURDY Act.

The hazard

The recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, creating tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in severe injuries or fatalities to children. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dresser and contact YaFiti for a refund.

Company contact

YaFiti toll free at 877-452-4067 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Yafitiservice@outlook.com, or online at YaFiti recall page and click “Recall” at the top of the page.

Source

Read the official recall

Grundens recall: thousands of youth jackets pose strangulation risk

Parents should stop using Grundens youth jackets with hood drawstrings and contact the company for a refund.

Hood drawstrings can catch and pose strangulation hazard to children

About 8,850 Grundens youth Clipper 282 and Zenith 282 jackets affected

Stop use and contact Grundens for a refund

Grundens is recalling approximately 8,850 youth Clipper 282 and Zenith 282 jackets due to a strangulation risk from drawstrings in the hood. The jackets were sold in youth sizes and various colors.

The hazard

Jackets have hood drawstrings that can become entangled with objects, risking serious injury or death by strangulation. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the jackets immediately and contact Grundens for a refund.

Company contact

Grundens toll-free at 800-323-7327 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, email at recall@Grundens.com or online at Grundens recall page or Grundens main site and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page.

Source

Read the official recall

Polaris recall: thousands of off-road vehicles risk fire

Owners of 2025-2026 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar vehicles should stop use and arrange for a free repair due to fire hazard.

Improper alternator cable routing can cause electrical short and fire

About 5,130 off-road vehicles affected in the US, 460 in Canada

Consumers should contact Polaris for a repair

Polaris Industries is recalling about 5,130 model year 2025-2026 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar off-road vehicles due to a risk of fire and serious injury.

The hazard

An improperly routed alternator cable can become damaged and contact the negative battery post, causing an electrical short and fire hazard. Polaris has received five reports of sparking, smoking or melting and one report of fire, but no injuries or property damage.

What to do

Owners should stop using the affected vehicles and contact Polaris for a free repair. Check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is affected using the company’s online resources.

Company contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at Polaris product safety news under “Product Safety News,” or visit the Polaris recall information page. Consumers can also contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via the help center email form.

Source

Read the official recall

Modera recall: tens of thousands of crib mattresses pose entrapment danger

Parents should stop using Modera Pack N Play mattresses and request a refund due to deadly entrapment hazard.

Mattresses may not fit play yards properly, risking infant suffocation

About 15,000 Modera Organic Cotton Pack N Play mattresses affected

Stop use, destroy mattress and contact Modera for a refund

Modera Organic Cotton Pack N Play mattresses are being recalled due to a risk of entrapment and suffocation if the mattress does not fit certain play yards securely. The recall affects about 15,000 mattresses sold on Amazon.

The hazard

The mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards, violating safety standards and creating dangerous gaps that can trap and suffocate infants. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately, cut them in half, and send a photo of the destroyed product to Modera for a full refund.

Company contact

Modera toll-free at 877-450-0320 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, by email at recall@moderababy.com, or online at Modera recall page and click “Recall” at the top of the page.

Source

Read the official recall

Warning: ILIKER children’s pajamas fail fire safety standard

Parents should immediately stop use and dispose of ILIKER pink pajama sets from SHEIN due to burn risk.

Pajama sets violate flammability standards, pose burn and death risk to children

Sold on SHEIN.com from April to September 2025

CPSC urges consumers to stop use and dispose of sets

CPSC warns consumers to immediately stop using ILIKER pink pajama sets sold on SHEIN.com, as they fail to meet mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear and pose a serious burn risk.

The hazard

The pajamas do not comply with flammability requirements, exposing children to potential burn injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using and dispose of the pajamas immediately. Do not sell or give away these products.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Source

Read the official warning

End of Part 1. Part 2 will be published on Oct. 31.