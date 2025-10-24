Write a review
Consumer Product Safety Recall Roundup: Week of October 21, 2025

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. 3M recalls thousands of Scotch laminators due to burn hazards. Immediate stop-use recommended; refunds available for affected units.

From overheating laminators to collapsing sauna benches, here’s what’s being recalled this week — plus key safety warnings from the CPSC

🔥 3M Company Recalls Thousands of Scotch™ Laminators for Burn Hazard

Consumers with affected laminators should stop using them and seek a refund from 3M Company.

Key details:

  • Product: Scotch™ Thermal Laminators, model TL909-50

  • Units affected: About 13,440

  • Hazard: Laminators can overheat, posing a burn risk.

  • Action: Stop using immediately and contact 3M for a refund.

  • Contact: 3M at 800-772-4337 or via Scotch Brand Recall Info

  • Source:CPSC Recall Notice

⚖️ Bealife 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled for Tip-Over Hazard

Owners should stop using unanchored units and seek a refund.

Key details:

Two Scepter Fuel Container Recalls for Fire and Poisoning Risks

Consumers should stop using recalled dual-chamber B62 containers and request refunds.

Key details:

  1. Canada Prep Recall – ~1,500 units

  2. Pro Recycle Recall – ~840 units

💇 J & D Brush Recalls 357,000 Bio Ionic Curling Irons for Burn Risk

Consumers should stop using and request a free replacement.

Key details:

  • Product: Bio Ionic 1-inch Long Barrel Curling Irons, model LXT-CL-1.0

  • Hazard: Barrel can detach, causing burns.

  • Incidents: 258 detachments, six minor burns.

  • Action: Stop use; contact Bio Ionic for free replacement.

  • Contact: 877-853-9627 or Bio Ionic Recall Page

  • Source:CPSC Recall Notice

🛒 Olympia Tools Recalls Utility Wagons for Entrapment Risk

Stop using Pack-N-Stroll wagons immediately and contact company for refund.

Key details:

🧖 Sauna360 Recalls Halmstad & Kiruna Sauna Rooms for Fall Hazard

Stop using benches and contact company for free repair.

Key details:

  • Product: Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid sauna rooms

  • Units affected: About 1,000

  • Hazard: Benches can collapse, causing injuries.

  • Reports: 7 bench failures, 1 injury.

  • Contact: 888-780-4427 or Sauna360 Recall Info

  • Source:CPSC Recall Notice

🧷 Cranach Hardware Recalls 55,000 Tip Restraint Kits for Tip-Over Risk

Free replacement offered; stop using recalled restraints.

Key details:

🛏️ LEACHOI Bed Rails Recalled for Entrapment & Suffocation Hazard

Stop using recalled bed rails and request refund.

Key details:

🩵 Lifepro Fitness Recalls 78,000 Sauna Blankets for Burn Injuries

Free replacement offered; stop using immediately.

Key details:

CPSC Safety Warnings

Wish.com Hair Dryers — Electrocution Hazard

Hair dryers lack immersion protection. Stop use, cut cords, and dispose.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

Shein 10-Inch Hybrid Mattresses — Fire Risk

Fail flammability standards. Stop use and dispose safely.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

MOEYURO Youth ATVs — Crash & Injury Risk

Do not meet safety standards. Stop use immediately.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

Favoto Bike Helmets — Head Injury Risk

Fail impact protection standards. Stop use and cut straps.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

Honestcoolstore Magnetic Balls — Ingestion Hazard

Magnets exceed strength limits. Dispose immediately.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

🧭 Quick Safety Checklist

✅ Stop using recalled or warned products immediately.
✅ Check serial or model numbers where listed.
✅ Contact manufacturer for refunds or repairs.
✅ Dispose of unsafe products responsibly — do not resell or donate.
✅ Report any injury or defect at SaferProducts.gov.

