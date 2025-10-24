Consumer Product Safety Recall Roundup: Week of October 21, 2025

🔥 3M Company Recalls Thousands of Scotch™ Laminators for Burn Hazard
Consumers with affected laminators should stop using them and seek a refund from 3M Company.
Key details:
Product: Scotch™ Thermal Laminators, model TL909-50
Units affected: About 13,440
Hazard: Laminators can overheat, posing a burn risk.
Action: Stop using immediately and contact 3M for a refund.
Contact: 3M at 800-772-4337 or via Scotch Brand Recall Info
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
⚖️ Bealife 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled for Tip-Over Hazard
Owners should stop using unanchored units and seek a refund.
Key details:
Product: White 5-Drawer Dressers, model AP23-W
Units affected: About 410
Hazard: Violates STURDY Act; can tip over and trap children.
Action: Stop using unless anchored; contact Bealife for a refund.
Contact:info@bealifehome.com or Bealife Recall Page
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
⛽ Two Scepter Fuel Container Recalls for Fire and Poisoning Risks
Consumers should stop using recalled dual-chamber B62 containers and request refunds.
Key details:
Canada Prep Recall – ~1,500 units
Hazard: Missing flame mitigation and child-resistant spouts.
Contact:info@canadaprepandship.com or Canada Prep Recall Page
Pro Recycle Recall – ~840 units
Hazard: Similar safety failures; fire and poisoning risk.
Contact: 514-887-7309 or prorecycle@hotmail.ca
Source:CPSC Notices
💇 J & D Brush Recalls 357,000 Bio Ionic Curling Irons for Burn Risk
Consumers should stop using and request a free replacement.
Key details:
Product: Bio Ionic 1-inch Long Barrel Curling Irons, model LXT-CL-1.0
Hazard: Barrel can detach, causing burns.
Incidents: 258 detachments, six minor burns.
Action: Stop use; contact Bio Ionic for free replacement.
Contact: 877-853-9627 or Bio Ionic Recall Page
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
🛒 Olympia Tools Recalls Utility Wagons for Entrapment Risk
Stop using Pack-N-Stroll wagons immediately and contact company for refund.
Key details:
Product: Pack-N-Stroll Folding Utility Wagons
Units affected: About 530
Hazard: Openings can trap a child’s head; lacks restraints.
Action: Stop use and request refund.
Contact:info@olympiatools.com or Coho Outdoors Recall Page
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
🧖 Sauna360 Recalls Halmstad & Kiruna Sauna Rooms for Fall Hazard
Stop using benches and contact company for free repair.
Key details:
Product: Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid sauna rooms
Units affected: About 1,000
Hazard: Benches can collapse, causing injuries.
Reports: 7 bench failures, 1 injury.
Contact: 888-780-4427 or Sauna360 Recall Info
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
🧷 Cranach Hardware Recalls 55,000 Tip Restraint Kits for Tip-Over Risk
Free replacement offered; stop using recalled restraints.
Key details:
Hazard: Plastic parts can break; 115 reports of failure.
Contact: 888-798-9487 or Cranach Recall Page
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
🛏️ LEACHOI Bed Rails Recalled for Entrapment & Suffocation Hazard
Stop using recalled bed rails and request refund.
Key details:
Units affected: About 7,800
Hazard: Entrapment between rail and mattress.
Contact:leachoidirect@163.com or LEACHOI Recall Info
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
Lifepro Fitness Recalls 78,000 Sauna Blankets for Burn Injuries
Free replacement offered; stop using immediately.
Key details:
Product: Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets
Hazard: Overheating can cause burns.
Reports: 65 overheating, 32 injuries.
Contact:recalls@lifeprofitness.com or Lifepro Recall Page
Source:CPSC Recall Notice
⚡ CPSC Safety Warnings
Wish.com Hair Dryers — Electrocution Hazard
Hair dryers lack immersion protection. Stop use, cut cords, and dispose.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov
Shein 10-Inch Hybrid Mattresses — Fire Risk
Fail flammability standards. Stop use and dispose safely.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov
MOEYURO Youth ATVs — Crash & Injury Risk
Do not meet safety standards. Stop use immediately.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov
Favoto Bike Helmets — Head Injury Risk
Fail impact protection standards. Stop use and cut straps.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov
Honestcoolstore Magnetic Balls — Ingestion Hazard
Magnets exceed strength limits. Dispose immediately.
👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov
🧭 Quick Safety Checklist
✅ Stop using recalled or warned products immediately.
✅ Check serial or model numbers where listed.
✅ Contact manufacturer for refunds or repairs.
✅ Dispose of unsafe products responsibly — do not resell or donate.
✅ Report any injury or defect at SaferProducts.gov.