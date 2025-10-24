Consumer Product Safety Recall Roundup: Week of October 21, 2025

🔥 3M Company Recalls Thousands of Scotch™ Laminators for Burn Hazard

Consumers with affected laminators should stop using them and seek a refund from 3M Company.

Key details:

Product: Scotch™ Thermal Laminators, model TL909-50

Units affected: About 13,440

Hazard: Laminators can overheat, posing a burn risk.

Action: Stop using immediately and contact 3M for a refund.

Contact: 3M at 800-772-4337 or via Scotch Brand Recall Info

Source:CPSC Recall Notice

⚖️ Bealife 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled for Tip-Over Hazard

Owners should stop using unanchored units and seek a refund.

Key details:

Product: White 5-Drawer Dressers, model AP23-W

Units affected: About 410

Hazard: Violates STURDY Act; can tip over and trap children.

Action: Stop using unless anchored; contact Bealife for a refund.

Contact: info@bealifehome.com or Bealife Recall Page

Source:CPSC Recall Notice

⛽ Two Scepter Fuel Container Recalls for Fire and Poisoning Risks

Consumers should stop using recalled dual-chamber B62 containers and request refunds.

Key details:

Canada Prep Recall – ~1,500 units Hazard: Missing flame mitigation and child-resistant spouts.

Contact:info@canadaprepandship.com or Canada Prep Recall Page Pro Recycle Recall – ~840 units Hazard: Similar safety failures; fire and poisoning risk.

Contact: 514-887-7309 or prorecycle@hotmail.ca

💇 J & D Brush Recalls 357,000 Bio Ionic Curling Irons for Burn Risk

Consumers should stop using and request a free replacement.

Key details:

Product: Bio Ionic 1-inch Long Barrel Curling Irons, model LXT-CL-1.0

Hazard: Barrel can detach, causing burns.

Incidents: 258 detachments, six minor burns.

Action: Stop use; contact Bio Ionic for free replacement.

Contact: 877-853-9627 or Bio Ionic Recall Page

Source:CPSC Recall Notice

🛒 Olympia Tools Recalls Utility Wagons for Entrapment Risk

Stop using Pack-N-Stroll wagons immediately and contact company for refund.

Key details:

Product: Pack-N-Stroll Folding Utility Wagons

Units affected: About 530

Hazard: Openings can trap a child’s head; lacks restraints.

Action: Stop use and request refund.

Contact: info@olympiatools.com or Coho Outdoors Recall Page

Source:CPSC Recall Notice

🧖 Sauna360 Recalls Halmstad & Kiruna Sauna Rooms for Fall Hazard

Stop using benches and contact company for free repair.

Key details:

Product: Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid sauna rooms

Units affected: About 1,000

Hazard: Benches can collapse, causing injuries.

Reports: 7 bench failures, 1 injury.

Contact: 888-780-4427 or Sauna360 Recall Info

Source:CPSC Recall Notice

🧷 Cranach Hardware Recalls 55,000 Tip Restraint Kits for Tip-Over Risk

Free replacement offered; stop using recalled restraints.

Key details:

Hazard: Plastic parts can break; 115 reports of failure.

Contact: 888-798-9487 or Cranach Recall Page

Source:CPSC Recall Notice

🛏️ LEACHOI Bed Rails Recalled for Entrapment & Suffocation Hazard

Stop using recalled bed rails and request refund.

Key details:

🩵 Lifepro Fitness Recalls 78,000 Sauna Blankets for Burn Injuries

Free replacement offered; stop using immediately.

Key details:

Product: Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets

Hazard: Overheating can cause burns.

Reports: 65 overheating, 32 injuries.

Contact: recalls@lifeprofitness.com or Lifepro Recall Page

Source:CPSC Recall Notice

⚡ CPSC Safety Warnings

Wish.com Hair Dryers — Electrocution Hazard

Hair dryers lack immersion protection. Stop use, cut cords, and dispose.

👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

Shein 10-Inch Hybrid Mattresses — Fire Risk

Fail flammability standards. Stop use and dispose safely.

👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

MOEYURO Youth ATVs — Crash & Injury Risk

Do not meet safety standards. Stop use immediately.

👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

Favoto Bike Helmets — Head Injury Risk

Fail impact protection standards. Stop use and cut straps.

👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

Honestcoolstore Magnetic Balls — Ingestion Hazard

Magnets exceed strength limits. Dispose immediately.

👉 Report incidents: SaferProducts.gov

🧭 Quick Safety Checklist

✅ Stop using recalled or warned products immediately.

✅ Check serial or model numbers where listed.

✅ Contact manufacturer for refunds or repairs.

✅ Dispose of unsafe products responsibly — do not resell or donate.

✅ Report any injury or defect at SaferProducts.gov.