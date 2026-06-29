Consumer product safety recall roundup for June 26, 2026

Recall Roundup

Here is a consumer-focused roundup of recent recalls and safety alerts from CPSC, FDA and FSIS.

Kith kids loungewear poses burn risk Kith Retail is recalling children's plaid loungewear sets because the garments fail federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear. The woven pajama-style sets can ignite too easily, creating a risk of serious burn injuries.

About 130 sets were sold at Kith stores nationwide and online from December 2025 through January 2026 for about $75.

Consumers should stop using the pajamas immediately, destroy them as directed, and contact Kith Retail for a full refund. Kith Retail Inc. of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling Kith-branded children's loungewear sets sold as woven pajama sets. The recalled outfits include a long-sleeved button-front shirt with a front pocket and matching pants in black and red plaid, sold in sizes 9-12 months through XL (14/16), with "Kith" embroidered on the pocket and pant leg. The hazard The recall centers on a flammability failure. CPSC said the garments violate the mandatory standards for children's sleepwear, meaning they pose a risk of serious burn injuries if exposed to a flame source. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the loungewear immediately and contact Kith Retail for a full refund. The company is asking customers to destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half, email a photo of the destroyed garments to recalls@kithnyc.com, and then dispose of the product. Instructions are posted at kith.com/pages/recall. Company contact Kith Retail can be reached by email at recalls@kithnyc.com or online at http://www.kith.com/pages/recall or http://www.kith.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom section of the page for more information. Source

Honlyne party favors pose battery danger Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology is recalling Honlyne LED party favors because children can access the button cell batteries inside the light-up products. The battery compartments can be opened too easily, creating a risk of ingestion, internal chemical burns and death.

About 13,400 sets were sold on Amazon.com from June 2024 through December 2025 for about $49.

Consumers should stop using the recalled party favors right away and seek a full refund after disposing of them. Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology is recalling Honlyne LED party favor sets sold as "Glow in the Dark Party Supplies." The kits include LED hair fiber optic clips, LED glasses, foam glow sticks, light-up flower crowns, finger lights and glow sticks, with "Brand: Honlyne" and model number HON-302HE printed on the packaging. The hazard CPSC said the recalled products violate the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell batteries because children can easily access the batteries. If swallowed, button cell or coin batteries can cause severe internal burns, other life-threatening injuries and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the party favors immediately and contact Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology for a full refund. Customers are being asked to throw the products away, take a clear photo of them in the trash and email the photo to joeyrong@vip.sina.com to receive a refund after verification. Company contact Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology can be reached by email at joeyrong@vip.sina.com. Source

Amana units recalled over fire hazard Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing is recalling certain Amana air conditioners and heat pumps because a heating element can stay energized during a ground fault. The defect can allow the heating element to remain on, creating a risk of fire and burn injuries.

About 13,514 units were sold through dealers and direct sales from April through December 2025 for $850 to $1,500.

Consumers should stop using the recalled units immediately, cut the power cord as directed, and request a full refund. Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Inc. of Houston is recalling Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioners and Through-the-Wall air conditioners or heat pumps. The affected units were sold nationwide through direct sales and heating and cooling dealers. The hazard According to the recall, the heating element can remain energized during a ground fault even when the unit is turned off. That creates a risk of fire or burn injury. The company has received one report of plastic on a unit melting, but no injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Inc. to request a full refund. To receive the refund, consumers must provide contact information, cut the product's cord and upload a photo showing the unit's serial number and the cut cord. Company contact DCT can be reached toll-free at 855-812-8989 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com/amana-ttw-wrac-recall or www.amana-ptac.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information. Source

Solar power banks can overheat Spector & Co. is recalling Super Off-Road solar wireless power banks because the lithium-ion batteries can swell and overheat. The lithium-ion battery can swell and overheat, posing a burn hazard.

About 7,400 power banks were distributed in the United States as promotional giveaways from January 2019 through December 2023.

Consumers should stop using the power banks immediately, register for a refund, and dispose of them under local battery rules. Spector & Co. of Saint Laurent, Quebec, is recalling the Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank. The black power bank, which measures about 3.4 inches wide by 6.5 inches high, can charge devices wirelessly and was given away by various companies as a promotional item. The hazard The recall involves a lithium-ion battery problem that can cause the power bank to swell and overheat. That can leave consumers exposed to a burn hazard, especially if the unit is charging or stored near combustible material. The company has received two reports of batteries swelling, but no injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and visit spectroandco.com/recall to register for a full refund. Refunds will be mailed by check. Because the product contains a lithium-ion battery, consumers should dispose of the power bank in accordance with local and state regulations. Company contact Spector & Co. can be reached toll-free at 888-377-7732 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@spectorandco.com, or online at https://www.spectorandco.com/us/our-company/recall or www.spectorandco.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the webpage for more information. Source

Lomi waxing kits recall expands Southern Telecom has expanded its recall of Lomi roll-on waxing kits after more overheating reports and the addition of another model. The warmer's power cord can overheat and short circuit, creating fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

About 14,700 kits are now covered, including units sold at Ross, DD's, Variety Wholesalers and Burlington from February through December 2025.

Consumers should stop using the kits immediately, destroy the cord as directed, and request a full refund. Southern Telecom Inc. of New York is expanding its recall of Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits with Wax Cartridge & Wax Strips, model numbers LOMB2003PK and LOMB2004PK. The boxed kits include a white and pink handheld wax warmer, wax cartridge, wax strips, power cord and user manual, with the Lomi logo printed on the warmer and packaging. The hazard CPSC said the warmer's power cord can overheat and short circuit. That creates a risk of serious injury or death from fire, burns and electrical shock. Southern Telecom reported two additional incidents of the power cord overheating, though no injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled waxing kits immediately and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund. The company is asking users to unplug the warmer's electrical cord, cut it in half, upload a photo of the destroyed product showing the cut cord to https://support.customersupport123.com/hc/en-us/requests/new, and then dispose of the product. Company contact Southern Telecom can be reached toll-free at 888-959-0944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at https://southerntelecom.com/recall-2026-05-14/ or www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Recall: LOMB2004PK Roll-On Waxing Kit” at the top of the page for more information. Source

Youth ATVs lack brake lights Yamazuki is recalling XW-A17 electric youth ATVs because they were sold without required brake lights. The missing brake lights reduce visibility to other vehicles, creating a deadly crash hazard.

About 200 ATVs were sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com from October through December 2025 for $500 to $600.

Consumers should stop using the youth ATVs immediately and contact Yamazuki for a free repair kit. Yongkang Ruihe Metal Products Co. Ltd. of China is recalling XW-A17 Electric Youth All-Terrain Vehicles sold under brand names including Sunderwell. The youth ATVs were sold in blue, green, orange and pink, and "Model:XW-A17" is printed on the identification plate on the front left side of the frame column. The hazard CPSC said the recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory federal safety standard for ATVs because they are missing brake lights. Without brake lights, other vehicles may not realize the ATV is slowing or stopping, raising the risk of a serious or fatal crash. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately. Yamazuki is offering a free repair kit to correct the problem, and owners should contact the company before using the vehicle again. Company contact Yamazuki can be reached at 626-420-6433 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at info@yamazukipowerports.com, or online at https://yamazukipowersports.com/pages/recall or https://yamazukipowersports.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. Source

MedPride baby oil lacks child-safe cap Shield Line is recalling MedPride Baby Oil because the packaging is not child-resistant as required for products containing low-viscosity hydrocarbons. The bottle can expose young children to a poisoning risk, and aspirated petroleum distillates can cause chemical pneumonia or pulmonary damage.

About 8,420 bottles were sold in discount and medical supply stores, mainly in the New York tri-state area, and on Amazon.com from November 2025 through March 2026.

Consumers should move the baby oil out of children's reach immediately and contact Shield Line for a refund. Shield Line LLC of Branchburg, New Jersey, is recalling MedPride Baby Oil bottles sold in clear containers with pink caps and white-and-pink labels. The front label bears the MedPride logo and the words "Baby Oil," "Helps smooth, soften & moisturize skin," and "Hypoallergenic." The hazard CPSC said the baby oil contains low-viscosity hydrocarbons and should be sold in child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Because the bottle is not child-resistant, young children can access the contents, creating a risk of poisoning if swallowed. The agency also warned that petroleum distillates can get into the lungs and cause chemical pneumonia or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should immediately secure the baby oil out of the sight and reach of children and contact Shield Line for a refund. To receive the refund, consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the recalled product in the trash. Company contact Shield Line can be reached at 201-624-2332 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@shieldline.com, or online at https://www.shieldline.com/ and click “Recall” for more information. Source

Treatlife smoke and CO detectors can fail Treatlife Technology is recalling combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors because the alarms may fail to alert consumers to a fire. The detectors may not sound when needed, creating a risk of smoke inhalation, burns and death.

About 20 alarms were sold on Amazon.com from November 2025 through April 2026 for about $40.

Consumers should arrange for a refund, but keep using the recalled alarm until a replacement detector is installed. Treatlife Technology Co. Ltd. of China is recalling Treatlife Smoke and Carbon Monoxide detectors sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The white, circular alarms are AA battery-operated and have a colored light, a test button, FCC ID "2ANDL-XR3" and the manufacture date "2023.DEC.02" printed on the bottom. The hazard CPSC said the recalled detectors can fail to alert consumers of a fire. A smoke alarm that does not sound can leave people without early warning, increasing the risk of smoke inhalation, severe burns and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should contact Treatlife Technology to receive a full refund. Because these are safety devices, CPSC said consumers should continue using the recalled detectors until they purchase and install a replacement detector. After the new detector is installed, consumers should write “recalled” on the old unit, remove the batteries, place the detector in household garbage and dispose of the batteries according to local and state rules. Company contact Treatlife Technology can be reached by email at recall@treatlife.com or online at www.treatlife.tech/pages/recalls or www.treatlife.tech and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Source

Light-up children's sneakers pose battery risk Carina and Rambo is recalling Raychy Children's Light Sneakers because children can access the coin batteries in the light-up soles. The accessible lithium coin batteries create an ingestion hazard, and the product also lacks required Reese's Law warnings.

About 500 pairs were sold on Amazon.com in January 2026 for about $28.

Consumers should stop using the sneakers immediately, mark and destroy them as directed, and request a refund. Shenzhen Qicheng Trading Co. Ltd., doing business as Carina and Rambo, is recalling Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Unisex. The sneakers were sold in red, black and blue, feature a spiderweb pattern on top, and have soles that light up while walking, with the word "Fashion" printed on the tongue. The hazard CPSC said the recalled sneakers violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries are easily accessible to children. If swallowed, coin batteries can cause internal chemical burns, severe injury and death. The packaging and product also lack the warnings required under Reese's Law. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the sneakers immediately and contact Carina and Rambo for a refund. To receive the refund, customers are being asked to cut the shoe tongue, write “RECALLED” on both sides of the sneakers with a permanent marker, and email a photo showing disposal to raychyrecall@outlook.com. Company contact Carina and Rambo can be reached by email at raychyrecall@outlook.com. Source

Montessori busy boards pose magnet danger Small Fish is recalling Montessori Busy Board toys because magnets can detach and be swallowed by children. Detached magnets can attract inside the body and cause intestinal perforations, blockage, blood poisoning and death.

About 1,013 toys were sold on Amazon.com from March 2026 through May 2026 for about $16.

Consumers should take the toy away from children immediately, dispose of it, and contact Small Fish for refund instructions. Lesonic Technology Co. Ltd., doing business as Small Fish, is recalling Montessori Busy Board toys, model 2512JX02. The toy has a wooden base with six multicolored removable square activity panels, including a flipping mirror, abacus, finger spinner, spinning gear, rain maker and bead maze. The hazard CPSC said the busy boards violate the mandatory toy safety standard because magnets can detach. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects inside the digestive system, causing perforations, twisting, blockage, blood poisoning and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled busy boards and take them away from children immediately. Small Fish said consumers can contact the company for information on how to receive a full refund. Customers will be asked to throw away the busy board and email a photo of the disposed product to smallfishrecall@163.com. Company contact Small Fish can be reached by email at smallfishrecall@163.com. Source

Ridstar e-bikes warned off over crash risk CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Ridstar Q20 and Q20 Lite e-bikes because the front wheel can detach without warning. The front wheel can separate from the bike, creating a crash hazard that can lead to serious injury or death.

The e-bikes were sold on AliExpress.us, Amazon.com, Ridstar.net and Walmart.com.

Consumers should stop using the e-bikes immediately, dispose of them, and never sell or give them away. CPSC issued a product safety warning for Ridstar Q20 and Q20 Lite e-bikes. The agency said the bikes were sold through multiple online marketplaces, including AliExpress.us, Amazon.com, Ridstar.net and Walmart.com. The hazard According to CPSC, the front wheel on these e-bikes can detach without warning. A sudden wheel separation can cause a rider to lose control and crash, creating a risk of serious injury or death. The warning follows a separate earlier CPSC safety warning involving batteries used with the Ridstar Q20. What to do CPSC urges consumers to stop using the e-bikes immediately and dispose of them. Consumers should not sell or give away the hazardous bikes. The batteries for the Ridstar Q20 e-bike also should be disposed of using local hazardous waste disposal procedures. Company contact No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Source

Vomiliku crib mattresses pose fire danger CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Vomiliku full-sized crib mattresses because they fail federal flammability requirements. The mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards, creating a deadly fire hazard.

The mattresses were sold on Amazon.com from February 2026 through April 2026.

Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately, dispose of them, and avoid reselling or giving them away. CPSC issued a product safety warning for Vomiliku full-sized crib mattresses sold on Amazon.com. The agency said the mattresses violate mandatory federal standards for mattresses. The hazard The concern is flammability. CPSC said the crib mattresses do not meet the mandatory safety standard for mattress flammability, which poses a risk of serious injury or death in a fire. The warning did not list incident reports. What to do CPSC urges consumers to stop using the mattresses immediately and dispose of them. Consumers should not sell or give away the hazardous mattresses to anyone else. Company contact CPSC asked consumers to report any incidents involving injury or product defect at www.SaferProducts.gov. Source

Chocolate raisins may contain peanuts Lehi Valley Trading Company is alerting consumers that some High Valley Orchard Chocolate Covered Raisins may contain undeclared peanuts. People with peanut allergies face a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the product.

The affected product is lot 0160933 with a best-by date of Jan. 23, 2027, distributed through Albertson's distribution center between May 18 and June 25, 2026.

Consumers with a peanut allergy should not eat the raisins and should discard them or return them for a full refund. Lehi Valley Trading Company issued an allergy alert for High Valley Orchard Chocolate Covered Raisins because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. The affected product was distributed in retail stores through Albertson's distribution center. The hazard The issue is undeclared peanuts, a major allergen. For people who are allergic or highly sensitive to peanuts, eating the product could trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The alert did not list any illnesses. What to do Consumers who have a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity should not eat the product. FDA said the raisins should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Check packaging for lot 0160933 and the best-by date of Jan. 23, 2027. Company contact Lehi Valley Trading Company can be reached at 480-962-5017. Source

Dog milk replacers have vitamin D issue Revival Animal Health is voluntarily recalling several canine and goat-milk replacer products because vitamin D levels may be too low or too high. Too much vitamin D can damage soft tissues such as the kidneys, while too little over time can contribute to rickets and bone problems in puppies.

The recalled products were sold nationwide online and in retail pet stores under multiple Breeder's Edge and Shelter's Choice labels.

Pet owners should stop using the products immediately and contact the company to arrange a return for a full refund. Revival Animal Health LLC is voluntarily recalling Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine, Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacers, and Breeder's Edge Foster Care GM products. The products were sold nationwide online and in retail pet stores and are identified by a list of UPC codes provided in the FDA notice. The hazard The company said the products may contain low or elevated levels of vitamin D. Dogs ingesting too much vitamin D may experience vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, weakness, lethargy, poor growth and weight loss, and very high levels can lead to calcification of soft tissues such as the kidney. Puppies getting too little vitamin D over several weeks may develop lethargy, weakness, bone deformities, swollen joints and lameness associated with rickets. What to do Pet owners should discontinue use immediately and contact the company to return the product for a full refund. Anyone concerned that a dog or puppy became ill after consuming the recalled milk replacer should contact a veterinarian promptly. Company contact Revival Animal Health can be reached at 1-877-870-4059. Source

MorningStar Farms products may contain plastic MorningStar Farms is voluntarily recalling two frozen products because they may contain plastic pieces. Plastic fragments in food can pose a choking or injury risk if consumed.

The recall covers Plant Based Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties distributed in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Costa Rica.

Consumers should discard the affected products and contact the company for a full refund. MorningStar Farms is voluntarily recalling Plant Based Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties because the food may contain plastic. FDA said the affected products were distributed in the United States, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica and can be identified by the listed UPC codes. The hazard The company said the reason for the recall is possible plastic pieces in the food. Foreign material in prepared food can create a choking hazard or cause injury if swallowed. The FDA notice did not provide any injury reports. What to do Consumers who purchased the affected product should not eat it. FDA said the products should be discarded and consumers should contact the company for a full refund. Shoppers can check UPC codes 000 28989 10110 5 and 000 28989 10094 8. Company contact Consumers can contact Consumer Affairs at 800-962-0120 or by text at 877-453-5837. Media contact listed in the notice is Kelly Evans at Kelly.Evans@kellanova.com. Source

Honey Dijon chicken breasts miss egg allergen FSIS issued a public health alert for PRIVATE SELECTION Honey Dijon Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat because the label does not declare egg. The misbranded product contains egg, a known allergen that can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive consumers.

The affected chicken was shipped to Kroger and Fred Meyer stores in nine states and is marked with best-if-used-by June 28, 2026, lot code 15326A.

Consumers should not eat the product and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. FSIS issued a public health alert for FW Farms LLC's PRIVATE SELECTION Honey Dijon Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat. The agency said the product contains egg, but the allergen is not declared on the label. The hazard The problem is misbranding and an undeclared allergen. Consumers with egg allergies could suffer an allergic reaction if they eat the product, even though the label does not warn them that egg is present. FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions tied to the chicken. What to do Consumers who purchased the product should not consume it. FSIS said the chicken should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. The affected product is marked with best-if-used-by June 28, 2026, lot code 15326A and establishment number P-45288B. Company contact FW Farms LLC customer service can be reached at cs@gwfg.com. Source

Pasta salad recall cites mislabeled chicken salad Reser's Fine Foods is recalling Molly's Kitchen California Style Pasta Salad because some containers may actually contain chicken salad with undeclared egg and milk. The mislabeled product can expose people with egg or milk allergies to a high-risk Class I allergen hazard.

The recall covers products marked “USE BY JUL/16/26 430” and establishment number “P-00874,” shipped to distributors in seven states.

Consumers and foodservice operators should not serve or eat the product and should throw it away or return it. Reser's Fine Foods Inc. is recalling Molly's Kitchen California Style Pasta Salad after discovering that some tubs labeled as pasta salad may actually contain chicken salad. The chicken salad contains egg and milk, but those allergens are not declared on the pasta salad label. The hazard FSIS classified the recall as High - Class I, the agency's most serious recall category. People who are allergic to egg or milk could have a dangerous reaction if they consume the mislabeled product believing it to be pasta salad. The affected containers are marked “USE BY JUL/16/26 430.” What to do Consumers who purchased the recalled product and foodservice locations that received it should not consume or serve it. FSIS said the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Check the side of the plastic tub for establishment number “P-00874.” Company contact Reser's Fine Foods Inc. Consumer Affairs can be reached at 888-223-2127 or consumeraffairs@resers.com. Source