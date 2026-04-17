Consumer product safety recall roundup for April 17, 2026

Magic Pocket Staff toy can snap open

Xingwenfeng is recalling nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs sold on Amazon after reports that the staff can expand unexpectedly, causing eye and laceration injuries.

Specific hazard: The protective pin can fail and the staff can expand too rapidly, creating projectile and laceration hazards.

Scope/stats: About 25,000 units sold on Amazon.com from September 2020 through March 2026 for $8 to $26; 163 incident reports including eye, face and hand injuries.

Immediate action: Stop using the staff immediately and request a full refund following the company’s photo-and-disposal instructions.

Xingwenfeng is recalling nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs sold in gold, silver or black and in 110 cm or 150 cm expanded lengths. The products arrive tightly wound into a compressed cylinder, and the protective pin is often not fully engaged. The recall follows reports that the staff can deploy suddenly, striking users.

The hazard

The protective pin mechanism can fail to prevent unintentional expansion, and even when engaged the staff can expand too rapidly for consumers to react. CPSC said it has received 163 reports of incidents involving injuries to the eyes, face and hands, including corneal lacerations, temporary vision loss and injuries requiring stitches; many reports involved children as young as 9.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the Magic Pocket Staff immediately and contact Xingwenfeng for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write their initials and the current date on the staff with a permanent marker and email a photo of the marked product, then follow instructions to safely expand the staff before disposal and throw it away. Do not sell or give away the recalled product.

Company contact

Email Xingwenfeng at nvyue_recall@163.com, or go to Amazon’s Product Safety Alerts page and locate the notice listed in the recall.

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Children’s activity cube has small parts risk

Melofaver US is recalling ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cubes sold on Amazon because parts can detach and create choking hazards for young children.

Specific hazard: Xylophone screws and clock hands can detach, and the mallets’ spherical ends also pose a choking hazard.

Scope/stats: About 70 units sold on Amazon.com from January 2026 through February 2026 for about $26; no incidents reported.

Immediate action: Stop using the toy, keep it away from children, and contact Melofaver US for a full refund after destroying the product as instructed.

Shen Zhen Zhuoyuechaoqun Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd., doing business as Melofaver US, is recalling ATOYUS branded children’s wooden activity cubes (Model No. GLBB554) sold with a playmat, mallet and multiple activity panels. The multi-sided cube includes features such as a bead maze, shape sorter, xylophone, learning clock and gears. The recall was issued because detachable components can become small parts for children under 3.

The hazard

CPSC said the toys violate the small parts ban because the xylophone screws and clock hands can detach on a toy intended for children under three, creating a choking hazard. The toys also violate the mandatory standard for children’s toys because the included mallets have spherical ends that can pose a choking risk. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from children, and contact Melofaver US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by writing “recalled” on all sides of the cube and cutting the playmat in half, then email a photo of the destroyed items before disposing of the product.

Company contact

Email Melofaver US at ATOYUSActivityCubeRecall@outlook.com.

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Tea kettle handle can detach when heated

Macy’s is recalling Arch Studio tea kettles because the handle can detach during use, creating a burn hazard.

Specific hazard: The handle can detach when the kettle is heated, raising the risk of spills and burns.

Scope/stats: About 4,600 kettles sold at Macy’s stores and macys.com from August 2025 through February 2026 for about $50; three handle-detachment reports and no injuries.

Immediate action: Stop using the kettle and request a full refund; return the product using the prepaid label after completing the recall form.

Macy’s Merchandising Group, Inc. is recalling Arch Studio-branded stainless-steel tea kettles with black handles and a 1.9-quart capacity. The kettles measure about 10.7 inches long, 7.59 inches wide and 8.62 inches high, and “HJ10525” is etched on the underside. The company issued the recall after reports that the handle can detach during heating.

The hazard

According to CPSC, the tea kettles’ handle can detach during use when heated, which can cause hot liquid to spill and lead to serious burn injuries. Macy’s has received three reports of the handle detaching; no injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled tea kettles immediately and contact Macy’s for a full refund in the form of a check for the purchase price. Consumers are instructed to complete a recall form to receive a prepaid shipping label and return the kettle; no receipt is required.

Company contact

Call Macy’s at 888-256-1541 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday), email teakettle@realtimeresults.net, or visit https://www.recallrtr.com/teakettle.

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Pressure washer recalled for electrocution hazard

Agiiman is recalling certain electric pressure washers sold on Amazon because they lack built-in GFCI protection, raising shock and electrocution risks.

Specific hazard: The pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), which helps prevent fatal shocks.

Scope/stats: About 80 units sold on Amazon.com from October 2025 through November 2025 for about $90; no incidents reported.

Immediate action: Stop using the washer and request a full refund after cutting the power cord and providing a photo as proof of destruction.

Jiangxi Runfuyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., doing business as Agiiman, is recalling Agiiman electric pressure washers rated from 4,000 to 5,100 PSI. The recalled washers are green and black or yellow and black and were sold with a 20-foot pressure hose and a 35-foot power cord. The recall was issued because the washers do not include an integral GFCI.

The hazard

CPSC warned that the pressure washers lack an integral GFCI, posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution. Pressure washers are commonly used around water, which increases the danger if electrical protection is missing. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Agiiman for a full refund. The company will ask consumers to cut the power cord in half to destroy the unit and email a photo of the destroyed washer before disposing of it.

Company contact

Email Agiiman at agiimanservice@163.com.

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Casely power banks reannounced after fatal fire

Casely reannounced its recall of Wireless Portable Power Banks after additional overheating and fire reports, including a fatality linked to a post-recall incident.

Specific hazard: The lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, creating serious fire and burn hazards.

Scope/stats: About 429,200 units (previously recalled in April 2025) sold online from March 2022 through September 2024 for $30 to $70; 28 additional reports, including one fatality and a serious airplane incident.

Immediate action: Stop using the power bank and request a free replacement; dispose of the device according to local rules for lithium-ion batteries.

Casely is reannouncing the recall of its Wireless Portable Power Banks (Model E33A), which were sold online including at getcasely.com and Amazon. The company previously recalled the power banks in April 2025, but CPSC said more incidents were reported after that announcement. The hazard involves lithium-ion batteries that can overheat, swell, ignite or explode.

The hazard

CPSC said the recalled power banks’ lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burns. Since the recall was first announced, there have been 28 additional consumer reports of overheating, expansion or fire, including two incidents that resulted in one fatality and one serious incident on an airplane. CPSC described an August 2024 incident in which a 75-year-old New Jersey woman suffered severe burns after a power bank caught fire and exploded while charging on her lap and later died from complications; a February 2026 airplane incident caused first-degree burns to a 47-year-old woman.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wireless portable power banks and contact Casely for a free replacement. To obtain a replacement, consumers must submit two photographs through the company’s recall webpage: one photo showing “Recalled” and the date written on the front of the device in permanent marker, and a second photo showing the model number on the back. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations for lithium-ion batteries.

Company contact

Call Casely at 888-964-9331 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday), email recall@getcasely.com, or visit https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall.

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Generator fuel leak risk during first fill

Generac is recalling certain portable generators because fuel can leak from the carburetor during initial fueling, raising fire and burn risks.

Specific hazard: Gasoline can leak from the carburetor when first filling the generator, posing fire and burn hazards.

Scope/stats: About 149,400 generators sold in the U.S. (plus about 260 in Canada) from May 2025 through February 2026 for $600 to $1,300; 114 leak reports and no injuries.

Immediate action: Contact Generac for a repair; consumers with units already filled past “E” without leakage may be able to continue use as directed in the notice.

Generac Power Systems is recalling certain Generac Portable Generators sold at major home improvement and hardware retailers and online. The issue involves a potential fuel leak from the carburetor when consumers first add gasoline. Because gasoline vapors can ignite, the company is directing owners to obtain a repair.

The hazard

CPSC said that when first filling the recalled generator with gasoline, fuel can leak from the carburetor, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire or burns. Generac reported 114 fuel-leak reports and no injuries. CPSC noted that consumers whose generators have previously been filled with enough gasoline to move the gauge off “E,” or have been used without any gasoline leakage, can continue to be used.

What to do

Consumers should follow Generac’s recall instructions to determine whether their unit needs service and to obtain the repair. If your generator has never been fueled, treat the first fill as the highest-risk moment and use caution, including keeping the unit away from ignition sources and following the manufacturer’s guidance until the repair is completed.

Company contact

Call Generac at 800-396-9951 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday) or visit https://www.generac.com/about/recalls/GP-Carburetor.

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Electric pressure washer recalled for missing GFCI

Fengrong Tool is recalling electric pressure washers sold on Amazon because the units lack integral GFCI protection, creating shock and electrocution hazards.

Specific hazard: The pressure washers do not include an integral GFCI, increasing the risk of electric shock and electrocution.

Scope/stats: About 500 units sold on Amazon.com from October 2025 through January 2026 for $80 to $130; no incidents reported.

Immediate action: Stop using the washer and request a full refund after cutting the unplugged power cord and sending a photo to the company.

Ningboaonadianzishangwuyouxiangongsi., doing business as Fengrong Tool, is recalling Fengrong Tool electric pressure washers sold in orange or green with black. The washers were marketed with features including a touch screen, five nozzles, and two-wheel or four-wheel configurations, with “High pressure washer” printed on the side. The recall was issued because the units lack an integral GFCI.

The hazard

CPSC said the recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), a safety device designed to reduce the likelihood of fatal electric shock. Using a pressure washer around water and wet surfaces can increase the danger when GFCI protection is missing. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Fengrong Tool for a full refund. Consumers will be instructed to destroy the washer by cutting the unplugged power cord and emailing a photo of the destroyed unit before disposing of it.

Company contact

Email Fengrong Tool at fengrongservice@163.com.

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Pet vet toy parts expose button batteries

Letokids is recalling Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets because button cell batteries in two components can be accessed by children, creating ingestion and internal burn risks.

Specific hazard: Button cell batteries in the nail grinder and otoscope can be easily accessed, creating a severe ingestion hazard.

Scope/stats: About 4,650 units sold on Amazon.com from June 2025 through January 2026 for $20 to $26; no incidents reported.

Immediate action: Remove the nail grinder and otoscope from children, take out and properly dispose of the batteries, and contact the company for the offered remedy.

Guangzhou Letao Keji Youxiangongsi, doing business as Letokids, is recalling the Sanlebi Pet Vet Playset (model MX094), a 25-piece role-play set sold in blue and white. CPSC said button cell batteries in the toy nail grinder and otoscope can be accessed by children. Button battery ingestion can cause rapid, life-threatening internal chemical burns.

The hazard

CPSC said the playset violates the mandatory standard for toys because the button cell batteries in the nail grinder and otoscope can be easily accessed. If swallowed, button cell or coin batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the nail grinder and otoscope away from children, stop using them, and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw away the nail grinder and otoscope components and email a photo of the disposed components to receive either a $5 refund or a replacement nail grinder and otoscope.

Company contact

Email Letokids at letorecall@outlook.com.

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Sweetcrispy pressure washer lacks shock protection

Sweetcrispy is recalling electric pressure washers sold on Amazon because the units lack integral GFCI protection, creating shock and electrocution risks.

Specific hazard: The washers lack an integral GFCI, which can leave users vulnerable to electric shock and electrocution.

Scope/stats: About 2,300 units sold on Amazon.com from July 2025 through January 2026 for $60 to $130; no incidents reported.

Immediate action: Stop using the washer and request a full refund by destroying the unit (cutting the power cord) and submitting a photo.

Zhejiang Hengjian Home Furnishing Co Ltd., doing business as Sweetcrispy, is recalling Sweetcrispy 2 GPM electric pressure washers, model XCJ-K01. The recalled washers are green or blue with black and were sold with accessories including a foam cannon, five quick-disconnect nozzles and a 23-foot hose. The recall was issued because the pressure washers lack integral GFCI protection.

The hazard

CPSC said the recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards. Because pressure washers are used around water, missing electrical protections can significantly increase the risk. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Sweetcrispy for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by cutting the unplugged power cord and emailing a photo of the destroyed product, then dispose of the unit.

Company contact

Call 877-820-7778 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday), email LR023784@outlook.com, or visit https://www.sweetcrispy.com/pages/product-safety-recall-notice-sweetcrispy-pressure-washer.

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LED finger lights recalled for battery access

ZMC Group is recalling LED Finger Beam Lights because children can access the button batteries, creating a potentially deadly ingestion hazard.

Specific hazard: Button cell batteries can be easily accessed; swallowed batteries can cause internal chemical burns and death.

Scope/stats: About 14,400 units sold at discount stores nationwide from August 2025 through March 2026 for about $1; no incidents reported.

Immediate action: Keep the product away from children, remove the batteries, and contact ZMC Group for a refund or replacement after destroying the toy as directed.

ZMC Group, Inc. of Los Angeles is recalling LED Finger Beam Lights (model A10-8), a low-cost toy sold in packaging shaped like a hand. Each unit comes in four colors of light (red, white, blue and green) and contains three pre-installed AG3 button cell batteries. The recall was issued because the batteries can be accessed by children.

The hazard

CPSC said the recalled toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the button cell batteries can be easily accessed. If swallowed, button cell or coin batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns and can be fatal. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should take the LED Finger Beam Lights away from children and stop using them immediately. Consumers should remove the batteries, break each component in half, and submit a photo of the destroyed pieces to ZMC Group to receive a full refund or replacement product.

Company contact

Call 888-407-3225 (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday), email recallzmctoy@gmail.com, or visit www.zmcgroupinc.com and click “Recall.”

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CPSC warning: Sperax treadmills can stop suddenly

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Sperax Walking Pads and Treadmills immediately after reports of sudden speed changes, abrupt stops, and overheating that can lead to falls, burns and fires.

Specific hazard: Units can unexpectedly change speeds or stop abruptly, and may overheat or ignite, creating fall and fire/burn hazards.

Scope/stats: Sold online through e-commerce platforms including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, NewEgg.com and eBay.com; the warning covers models Pro, Q1, RM-01 and RM-02.

Immediate action: Stop using the walking pads/treadmills and dispose of them; do not sell or give them away.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a public safety warning urging consumers to stop using Sperax Walking Pads and Treadmills immediately. The affected products were marketed under the Sperax brand and are black with red trim, including models Pro, Q1, RM-01 and RM-02. CPSC said the products can behave unpredictably and may also pose thermal risks.

The hazard

CPSC said the walking pads and treadmills can suddenly and unexpectedly change speeds and come to an abrupt stop, which can cause users to lose balance, fall and suffer serious injuries. The agency also warned about risks of overheating, fires and other thermal incidents, creating potential burn and fire hazards.

What to do

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the walking pads and treadmills immediately and dispose of them. Consumers should not sell or give away the products, and should report incidents or injuries involving these items to CPSC.

Company contact

Consumers can report incidents involving the Sperax Walking Pads or Treadmills, or any product-related injury, to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

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Good Brain Tonic recalled for botulism risk

Liquid Blenz Corp. is recalling all codes of Good Brain Tonic nationwide because of a potential botulism hazard.

Specific hazard: Potential foodborne illness risk from botulism, which can be life-threatening.

Scope/stats: Nationwide distribution in retail stores and via internet sales; affected product includes 16 oz (UPC 860010984468) and 32 oz (UPC 860010984475) bottles.

Immediate action: Do not consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Liquid Blenz Corp. is recalling its Good Brain Tonic after FDA posted a notice citing a possible health risk tied to botulism. The recall applies to all codes of Good Brain Tonic, including 16 oz and 32 oz bottles identified by the listed UPC codes. The product was distributed nationwide both in stores and through online sales.

The hazard

FDA warned that botulism is a potentially fatal form