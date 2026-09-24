ALDI is cutting prices on fall grocery favorites

ALDI says shoppers will see an estimated $86 million in additional savings this fall.

Price cuts include seasonal produce, chicken, coffee, nuts, and other everyday items.

The reductions begin Sept. 23 and are scheduled to last through at least Nov. 3.

As shoppers settle into fall routines, ALDI is making another round of price cuts on groceries. The supermarket chain announced that it is investing an estimated $86 million in savings on products shoppers commonly reach for this time of year.

The latest reductions are being added to ALDI's existing low-price strategy. According to the company, nearly one-third of its everyday in-store assortment is now priced lower than it was last year.

The new savings are focused on a mix of seasonal foods, organic options, and lean proteins, giving shoppers more opportunities to spend less on items they may already be planning to buy.

“At ALDI, value is a year-round promise, not a promotion,” Scott Patton, ALDI Chief Commercial Officer, said in a news release.

“Customers trust us to help them make the most of their grocery budget, and we never stop looking for ways to run our business more efficiently so we can pass along savings. As shoppers head into fall routines and healthier habits, we're making additional investments to lower prices on our better-for-you favorites, building on the value customers already see throughout our stores.”

Which products are getting cheaper?

The price reductions cover a range of fall favorites, including Autumncrisp grapes, Bartlett pears, Brussels sprouts, butternut and spaghetti squash, fresh herbs, garlic, French beans, apples, and potatoes.

A couple of reductions stand out. Honeycrisp apples are now $1.99 per pound, which ALDI says is 35% less than last year and the lowest everyday price it has offered on the apples in more than five years.

Kirkwood chicken breast family packs are also dropping to $1.99 per pound, the lowest everyday price ALDI says it has offered since 2022.

The new cuts build on hundreds of products that were already priced below their 2025 prices, including ground and organic whole bean coffee, mixed nuts and dried fruit, paper towels, protein shakes, and chocolate.

What this means for shoppers

For ALDI customers, the biggest takeaway is that the lower prices aren't limited to one type of grocery. The company says the fall reductions cover everything from fresh produce to protein and pantry staples.

The additional savings are scheduled to remain in effect from Sept. 23 through at least Nov. 3 at ALDI stores nationwide. However, the company notes that actual prices and product availability can vary by store.

ALDI estimates the fall price investments will save shoppers $86 million based on its internal analysis of projected sales and pricing during that period. Online and delivery prices may also be different from in-store prices.