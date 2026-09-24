Hospital price transparency is improving — but there’s still a catch

Nearly half of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed were fully compliant with federal price transparency requirements.

Complex algorithms and percentages can still make it difficult for consumers to determine what they’ll actually pay.

Only 18% of hospitals reviewed provided enough dollar-and-cents pricing to meet the report’s standard for easy comparison.

Shopping for healthcare is supposed to get easier under the federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule, which requires hospitals to publicly share information about their prices. But a new report finds that while hospitals have made progress in following the rules, consumers can still have trouble finding an actual price they can use.

PatientRightsAdvocate.org’s September 2026 report found that 988 of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed — 49.4% — were fully compliant with the rule. That’s a significant increase from 21.1% in the organization’s previous report.

However, the report also found that only 360 hospitals, or 18%, posted dollar-and-cents prices for at least half of the items and services in their pricing files.

How the report reviewed hospital pricing

Researchers reviewed the publicly available websites of 2,000 hospitals, with an emphasis on hospitals owned by some of the country’s largest health systems.

The review took place from April 29 through May 3, 2026. An independent healthcare price data company, FireLight Health LLC, separately reviewed and validated a substantial sample of the report’s data.

Researchers examined hospitals’ machine-readable pricing files, checking things such as whether files passed the CMS Validator Tool, included required information, and accurately listed payer and plan information.

They also reviewed whether hospitals provided pricing information for 300 shoppable services through either a consumer-friendly list or a price estimator tool.

Better compliance doesn’t always mean a usable price

The report found that 1,012 hospitals, or 50.6%, were not fully compliant.

One major issue involved the use of pricing algorithms. The rules allow hospitals to use algorithms or percentages when a negotiated price genuinely depends on information that isn’t known in advance.

But the report found that 459 hospitals, or 23%, used algorithms that did not meet the requirement to provide enough information for the public to calculate the dollar amount.

For consumers, that distinction matters. A hospital might technically provide pricing information without giving someone a clear number they can understand before receiving care. The report gives examples of formulas that require specialized knowledge, as well as percentages that don't identify all of the services or charges that could be included.

There was better news when it came to the 300 shoppable services requirement: The report estimated that 98.9% of hospitals provided the required information through a consumer-friendly display, a price estimator tool, or both.

The report ultimately calls for clearer federal guidance on algorithms and percentages so consumers can more easily determine the actual dollar amount associated with their care.