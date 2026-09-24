Check your Kroger receipt: Inspectors found hundreds of pricing errors

Government inspectors documented 644 incorrect prices in 389 inspections of Kroger stores across nine Ohio jurisdictions from 2022 through mid-2026.

Pricing errors favored Kroger nearly three times as often as shoppers, according to a new analysis of the inspection records.

One inspection found an 18-count carton of eggs marked at $3.99 ringing up at $6.19 after a digital coupon failed to apply.

You might want to start paying closer attention to the screen when you're checking out at Kroger.

A new report based on government inspection records found pricing errors at more than one-third of the 101 Ohio Kroger stores examined, with mistakes much more likely to cost shoppers money than save them some.

The Center for Responsible Food Business (CRFB), a nonprofit advocacy group that has been critical of Kroger, obtained government pricing inspection records through public-records requests.

The records covered 389 inspections at 101 Kroger stores across nine Ohio jurisdictions between 2022 and mid-2026. Of those stores, 36 had at least one inspection in which overcharging was found, according to the report. Overall, 58 of the 389 inspections failed.

Inspectors documented 644 incorrect prices, with errors favoring Kroger nearly three times as often as shoppers. When shoppers were overcharged, the errors averaged more than 20% above the advertised shelf price.

$3.99 eggs rang up for $6.19

Some of the individual discrepancies were significant. During one Butler County inspection, an 18-count carton of Kroger eggs displayed at $3.99 rang up for $6.19, a difference of $2.20, or about 55%.

The inspector attributed the problem to a digital coupon that didn't apply properly.

Another big price discrepancy in the report had to do with fresh raspberries. An inspector found raspberries advertised for $1.47, but they were ringing up for $3.49 when a weekly digital deal failed to apply.

Interestingly, not every incorrect price hurt shoppers. But according to the report, government records showed 474 overcharges compared with 170 undercharges.

The findings don't necessarily mean Kroger stores nationwide have the same pricing problems. The government inspection data examined in the report came from Ohio, Kroger's home state.

The CRFB also operates a campaign called Kroger Hurts Families and has been publicly critical of the grocer. Its report includes consumer complaints submitted to the organization that weren't necessarily independently verified.

The government inspection records, however, provide a separate source of evidence for the pricing discrepancies.

Kroger has pushed back against the group's broader allegations and said store employees are empowered to address pricing concerns when shoppers bring them to their attention.

What Kroger shoppers can do

The easiest protection, which might also be the simplest, is to take a close look at your receipt before you toss it in the garbage.

Pay particular attention to those sale items, digital coupons, and products where the shelf price was significantly lower than you expected.

If you're buying an item because of a particularly good advertised deal, consider taking a quick photo of the shelf tag with your phone. That gives you something to show customer service if the price rings up differently.

Also, check that your digital coupons actually came off your bill before leaving the store. Clipping a coupon in an app doesn't necessarily mean the discount was successfully applied at checkout.

For larger grocery orders, watching every price flash across the checkout screen isn't something we can realistically do. Instead, focus on the items where you know you should be receiving a sale or digital-coupon price.

And if something doesn't match, don't assume a dollar or two isn't worth mentioning.

A $2 overcharge may not seem significant by itself. But if you're buying groceries every week and don't notice repeated pricing mistakes, those small discrepancies can add up quickly.

The latest inspection data provides one more reason to make checking your receipt part of your grocery-shopping routine.