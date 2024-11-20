Cinnamon recalled because it contains excessive lead levels

IHA Beverage has issued a recall of its Super Cinnamon Powder in 4-oz. packages because of lead contamination. It’s the latest in a series of cinnamon recalls in 2024 because of excessive levels of lead.

The product was distributed mostly through California retail stores and a few stores across the U.S., but was not sold online.

The recalled product is packaged in a 4oz plastic bag, and labeled as Super Dried Cinnamon Powder 4oz with UPC#610232012476. Specifically, products showing Vitamin A & C on the nutrition facts label.

This recall is being initiated as a result of routine sampling by the Arkansas Department of Health which revealed that the finished products contained elevated levels of lead. The company has stopped the distribution of the product as it continues its investigation.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased Super Cinnamon Powder 4oz are urged to discard in the trash or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 323-724-8551 Monday to Friday 10 AM – 4 PM PST.