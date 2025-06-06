BowFlex recalls 3.8 million adjustable dumbbells after hundreds of injuries reported

June 6, 2025 More than 3.8 million BowFlex adjustable dumbbells are being recalled in one of the largest fitness equipment recalls in recent history. The recall comes after hundreds of reports that weight plates can detach during use, creating a dangerous impact hazard that has already led to over 100 injuries, including concussions, broken toes, and contusions.

Recalled products: BowFlex 552 and 1090 Dumbbells

The recall affects two popular models:

BowFlex 552 – Adjustable from 5 to 52.5 pounds

BowFlex 1090 – Adjustable from 10 to 90 pounds

Both models feature a black design with a manual dial adjustment system and are sold either individually or in pairs. Model and serial numbers—crucial for identifying recalled units—can be found on the sticker beneath the molded plastic tray.

For a complete list of affected serial number ranges, consumers should visit www.bowflex.com/recalls.

Hazard and iInjury reports

The recall was triggered by incidents in which weight plates dislodged from the dumbbell handles during workouts. According to the CPSC:

Nautilus/BowFlex Inc. received 337 incident reports, including 111 injuries.

Johnson Health Tech Trading, which took over BowFlex sales in May 2024, has received 12 additional reports, although no injuries have been associated with those units.

Injuries have included:

Concussions

Broken toes

Abrasions and contusions

Remedy options: refund or replacement

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled dumbbells and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a remedy.

For units sold by Johnson Health Tech Trading (May 2024–May 2025):

Full refund in the form of a voucher or

Free replacement dumbbells

For units sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.) (2004–April 2024):

Prorated refund in the form of a voucher

One-year membership to JRNY digital fitness platform

Consumers will be provided with prepaid shipping labels to return the dumbbell handle and base.

Contact and support

Johnson Health Tech Trading is also reaching out to all known purchasers directly.

Background: Company bankruptcy and transition

BowFlex Inc., formerly known as Nautilus Inc., filed for bankruptcy in March 2024. In the aftermath, Johnson Health Tech Trading assumed responsibility for the brand and is now managing the recall and consumer remedy process.

Where sold

The affected dumbbells were sold at:

Johnson Fitness & Wellness

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Best Buy

BowFlex.com

Amazon.com

They were priced between $200 and $800 and were available as early as 2004 through May 2025.

Manufacturer and recall details

Manufactured In: China

Recall Number: 25-311

Importers: BowFlex Inc. (Vancouver, WA) and Johnson Health Tech Trading Inc. (Cottage Grove, WI)

Bottom line: If you own a BowFlex adjustable dumbbell, check the model and serial number immediately. Injuries have already occurred, and affected consumers are entitled to refunds, replacements, or added digital benefits. Don’t risk your safety—act today.