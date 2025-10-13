Bentley Joins the Fire Line — Auto Safety Recall Derby, Week of Oct. 13, 2025

🔥 Grabber Recall of the Week

Bentley Continental GT, GTC, Flying Spur (2025–2026)

High-pressure fuel pumps may leak, creating a fire risk near the engine bay (25V648). Even six-figure luxury can’t buy immunity from bad fuel fittings.

🏆 Other Notable Mentions

🔥 Fire Risk Triple Threat: Hyundai, Altec, and REV Group all logged recalls tied to electrical or fuel-related overheating hazards.

⚙️ Steering Disaster Candidate: Autocar trucks recalled for steering wheel separation (25V660) — a literal loss of control.

💻 Software Snafu: Chrysler RAM ProMaster vans recalled for software-induced loss of drive power (25V665).

🚙 Tech Trouble for Toyota: Two separate Toyota recalls this week — one for rearview camera failures, another for bad seat welds in the Sienna Hybrid.

📊 This Week’s Tally

🔥 Fire hazards: 6 recalls

🚛 Trucks & trailers: 3 recalls

⚡ EV/battery systems: 2 recalls

🪟 Trim/body or seat issues: 3 recalls

🚌 Buses/vans: 2 recalls

🚙 Visibility/electronics: 3 recalls

🏕️ RVs/recreation: 2 recalls

🔧 Full Recall Roundup

🔥 Fire Hazards

🚛 Trucks & Heavy Vehicles

⚡ EV & Battery Systems

Mack MD Electric (2024): Seat belt anchor weld flaw — safety noncompliance (25V666).

Altec FOSV-CA (2024):Battery cable overheating — fire risk (25V661).

🪟 Trim, Seats & Structure

🚙 Visibility & Electronics

🏆 Recall Leaderboard (Year-to-Date)

🥇 Ford (3) 🥈 BMW (2) 🥉 Porsche (2)

(Bentley, Hyundai, and Altec make strong bids for next week’s podium.)

⚠️ Takeaway

Fire remains the dominant theme this fall — from luxury Bentleys to workhorse Altec trucks, flames are finding their way into every price point. Toyota’s camera woes and Autocar’s steering problems round out a week where safety systems failed at both the high and heavy ends of the market.

Check your VIN at NHTSA.gov/recalls to confirm if your vehicle is affected.