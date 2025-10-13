Bentley Joins the Fire Line — Auto Safety Recall Derby, Week of Oct. 13, 2025

🔥 Grabber Recall of the Week
Bentley Continental GT, GTC, Flying Spur (2025–2026)
High-pressure fuel pumps may leak, creating a fire risk near the engine bay (25V648). Even six-figure luxury can’t buy immunity from bad fuel fittings.
🏆 Other Notable Mentions
🔥 Fire Risk Triple Threat: Hyundai, Altec, and REV Group all logged recalls tied to electrical or fuel-related overheating hazards.
⚙️ Steering Disaster Candidate: Autocar trucks recalled for steering wheel separation (25V660) — a literal loss of control.
💻 Software Snafu: Chrysler RAM ProMaster vans recalled for software-induced loss of drive power (25V665).
🚙 Tech Trouble for Toyota: Two separate Toyota recalls this week — one for rearview camera failures, another for bad seat welds in the Sienna Hybrid.
📊 This Week’s Tally
🔥 Fire hazards: 6 recalls
🚛 Trucks & trailers: 3 recalls
⚡ EV/battery systems: 2 recalls
🪟 Trim/body or seat issues: 3 recalls
🚌 Buses/vans: 2 recalls
🚙 Visibility/electronics: 3 recalls
🏕️ RVs/recreation: 2 recalls
🔧 Full Recall Roundup
🔥 Fire Hazards
Bentley Continental GT, GTC, Flying Spur (2025–26):High-pressure fuel pump may leak — fire risk (25V648).
Hyundai Santa Fe (2024–25):Improper starter wiring — fire risk (25V659).
Altec FOSV-CA (2024):Battery cables may overheat — fire risk (25V661).
Altec ST600 (2022–25):Auxiliary engine circuit overheating — fire risk (25V663).
REV Group (Fleetwood Fortis, Holiday Rambler Invicta 2024–26):Seat fasteners may damage propane hoses — fire risk (25V664).
Forest River Entourage (2025–26):Leaf spring bolt failure may lead to damage and potential fire risk (25V662).
🚛 Trucks & Heavy Vehicles
Autocar Legend, Xpeditor (2023–26):Steering wheel may separate — loss of steering control (25V660).
Mack Anthem, Granite, MD, Pinnacle (2019–25):Improperly welded seat belt anchors — FMVSS 210 noncompliance (25V666).
RAM ProMaster (2024–25):Software issue may cause loss of drive power (25V665).
⚡ EV & Battery Systems
Mack MD Electric (2024):Seat belt anchor weld flaw — safety noncompliance (25V666).
Altec FOSV-CA (2024):Battery cable overheating — fire risk (25V661).
🪟 Trim, Seats & Structure
Toyota Sienna Hybrid (2025):Improperly welded seat rails — occupant injury risk (25V668).
Winnebago Access (2025):Improperly installed shelf — potential injury risk (25V673).
Forest River Flagstaff, Rockwood (2026):Sewer gas may enter vehicle — ventilation defect (25V681).
🚙 Visibility & Electronics
Toyota Sequoia Hybrid (2023–25); Tundra/Tundra Hybrid (2022–25):Rearview camera may fail — visibility hazard (25V657).
Tesla Model Y (2026):Reverse lights may not illuminate — FMVSS 108 noncompliance (25V658).
Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio (2020–25):Rearview camera may fail — visibility hazard (25V667).
🏆 Recall Leaderboard (Year-to-Date)
🥇 Ford (3)
🥈 BMW (2) 🥉 Porsche (2)
(Bentley, Hyundai, and Altec make strong bids for next week’s podium.)
⚠️ Takeaway
Fire remains the dominant theme this fall — from luxury Bentleys to workhorse Altec trucks, flames are finding their way into every price point. Toyota’s camera woes and Autocar’s steering problems round out a week where safety systems failed at both the high and heavy ends of the market.
Check your VIN at NHTSA.gov/recalls to confirm if your vehicle is affected.