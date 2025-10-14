Automakers recalled 8.5 million vehicles in the third quarter

Automakers issued 96 recalls covering 8.5 million vehicles in Q3 2025, the highest since early 2024

Ford led all automakers, responsible for nearly 60% of recalled vehicle

Most recalls involved critical safety systems like brakes, fuel, and back-over prevention

Regular ConsumerAffairs readers will not be surprised to learn that there have been a lot of automotive recalls so far in 2025. We report on them each week. But a new industry report has totaled up the number.

Automakers recalled 8,494,262 vehicles in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2025, according to the BizzyCar Q3 2025 Recall Report — a 16% increase from Q2 and the highest total since early 2024. It’s the second consecutive quarter of unusually high recall activity, reflecting growing safety risks linked to vehicle complexity.

So far in 2025, more than 19.3 million vehicles have been recalled across the United States.

“The sheer volume of recalls this quarter highlights how complex modern vehicles have become,” said Ryan Maher, CEO of BizzyCar. “Safety-critical systems like brakes, fuel, and electronics must be addressed promptly to prevent accidents.”

Not a good year for Ford

Ford Motor Co. was responsible for the lion’s share of recalls in Q3, with 5,041,241 vehicles affected. The company’s campaigns focused on critical safety systems, including brakes, fuel delivery, back-over prevention, and electrical issues.

Across all automakers, the most common defect involved back-over prevention systems, affecting 1.75 million vehicles.

In total, 88% of recalled vehicles posed a crash or injury risk, underscoring the urgency for owners to take immediate action. Regulators and manufacturers also issued three “Park Outside” advisories covering nearly 201,000 vehicles due to fire or overheating risks.

While Over-the-Air (OTA) updates allow some manufacturers to resolve software-related recalls remotely, the majority of fixes still require a dealership visit. Only 16% of recalled vehicles were eligible for OTA software repairs in Q3.

Dealership inspections remain critical for:

Uncovering additional or related safety defects

Ensuring all systems meet federal safety standards

Providing customer protection and confidence through hands-on service

“OTA updates are helpful, but there’s no substitute for a technician inspecting the vehicle in person,” Maher said. “Dealerships are on the front line of keeping drivers safe and building long-term trust.”

Why recalls are rising

The surge in recalls underscores the growing complexity of vehicle electronics, software integration, and supply chain pressures. Experts expect recall volumes to remain volatile through 2026, as automakers continue adapting to evolving safety standards and advanced vehicle systems.

“Manufacturers that respond quickly — and dealerships that communicate clearly with owners — will be best positioned to protect drivers while maintaining customer loyalty,” the report concludes.

Drivers should take recall notices seriously, even if their vehicle appears to function normally. Owners can check their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website or contact their dealership to determine if repairs are needed.