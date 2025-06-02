Automakers recall models to fix rearview camera problems

A number of vehicles are being recalled because of problems with the rear-view back-up camera and related equipment. Here is a partial listing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Chrysler

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022-2025 Ram ProMaster vehicles. A software error in the security gateway module may cause the rearview camera image not to display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, "Rear Visibility."

Remedy

Dealers will update the security gateway module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 19, 2025. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 40C.

4 Affected Products

Vehicle

MAKE MODEL YEAR RAM PROMASTER 2022-2025





Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, 2021-2024 Edge, 2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, 2024 Ranger, Mustang, 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator, and 2023-2024 Corsair vehicles. A software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display when the vehicle is in reverse.

Remedy

The accessory protocol interface module (APIM) software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air update, free of charge. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed June 16, 2025. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is available, anticipated for third quarter 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S49.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

44 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR FORD BRONCO 2021-2024 FORD EDGE 2021-2024 FORD ESCAPE 2023-2024 FORD EXPEDITION 2022-2024 FORD F-150 2021-2024 FORD F-250 SD 2023-2024 FORD F-350 SD 2023-2024 FORD F-450 SD 2023-2024 FORD F-550 SD 2023-2024 FORD F-600 SD 2023-2024 FORD MUSTANG 2024 FORD MUSTANG MACH E 2021-2023 FORD RANGER 2024 FORD TRANSIT 2022-2025 LINCOLN CORSAIR 2023-2024 LINCOLN NAUTILUS 2021-2023 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR 2022-2024

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2024 GLE 350 4MATIC, 2025 GLE 450e 4MATIC, GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe, GLE 450 4MATIC, GLS 450 4MATIC, Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, AMG GLE 53 4MATIC, AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe, AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe, and AMG GLS 63 4MATIC vehicles. The multi-purpose camera and the rearview mirror may be insufficiently attached to the windshield and may detach.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the windshield and reinstall the multi-purpose camera and rearview mirror, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 15, 2025. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

10 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLE53 4MATIC 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLE53 4MATIC COUPE 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC COUPE 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLS63 4MATIC 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 350 4MATIC 2024 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 450 4MATIC 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 450 4MATIC COUPE 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 450E 4MATIC 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS 450 4MATIC 2025 MERCEDES-MAYBACH GLS 600 4MATIC 2025

Nissan

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2025 Frontier and Kicks vehicles. The center information display unit may display a blank screen when shifted into reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, "Rear Visibility."

Remedy

Dealers will update the software on the vehicle’s center information display, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 1, 2025. The manufacturer numbers for this recall are PD152 and PMA48.

2 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR NISSAN FRONTIER 2025 NISSAN KICKS 2025





Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2024-2025 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles. A software error may cause the rearview camera image to become distorted when the vehicle is in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

Remedy

Dealers will update the camera control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 18, 2025. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 91SB.

4 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS 2024-2025 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS CROSS SPORT 2024-2025

