Auto Safety Recall Derby: Week of Oct. 27, 2025

Ford tops the recall leaderboard with five separate safety actions — ranging from brake and camera failures to missing pedestrian alerts — as Tesla, Forest River, and others join the list of manufacturers issuing notices to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

🏁 Three key takeaways

Ford leads again: Five new recalls affecting more than a dozen models, including hybrids, SUVs, and older sedans.

Tesla flags battery and lighting issues on 2025–2026 Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck vehicles.

Forest River, Thor, and Winnebago announce RV and trailer recalls tied to tire labeling, propane hoses, and fire hazards.

🏆 This Week’s Recall Leaderboard



Manufacturer Recalls Issues 🥇 Ford Motor Co. 5 Missing pedestrian sounds, brake failure, rear camera defects, lighting failures 🥈 Forest River, Inc. 3 Incorrect tire info, griddle fire hazard, GVWR label errors 🥉 Tesla, Inc. 2 Battery power loss, overly bright parking lights 4️⃣ International Motors, LLC 2 Transmission won’t shift into reverse 5️⃣ Others (Braun, BMW, Chrysler, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, Nova Bus, Thor, Winnebago, Alexis Fire) 1 each Fire risk, lighting defects, label errors, cruise control failures

🔧 Notable Recalls

🚐 Braun Industries (25V677)

Cruise control may not turn off on ambulance models (2023–2026), violating FMVSS 105/124.

🚘 Ford (25V688, 25V691, 25V693, 25V695)

Covers a wide range — from failed lighting on 2024–25 Lincoln Corsair to reduced brake performance on 2020 Escapes and missing pedestrian warning sounds on hybrids.

⚡ Tesla (25V690, 25V699)

Model 3 and Y: Possible battery connection failure may cause loss of drive power.

Cybertruck: Front parking lights may be too bright, violating federal lighting standards.

🚌 International Motors (25V702–703)

Transmission may fail to engage reverse gear in 2026 MV and IC Bus CESB models.

🔥 Thor Motor Coach (25V709)

Propane hose may contact generator exhaust — a potential fire hazard in 2025–26 motorhomes.

🛞 Forest River (25V707–708, 25V714)

Multiple recalls for label inaccuracies and an exterior griddle fire risk on 2026 Wildwood and Salem units.

Total new recalls this week: 15

Manufacturers affected: 12

Common causes: Labeling errors, lighting faults, and potential fire hazards.