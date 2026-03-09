Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 9

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V129000 Make Model Model Years GMC SIERRA 3500 2025–2026 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500 2025–2026

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V127000 Make Model Model Years GMC SAVANA 2025–2026 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 2025–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V124000 Make Model Model Years FORD BRONCO 2021–2026 FORD EDGE 2021–2024

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V123000 Make Model Model Years LINCOLN CORSAIR 2020–2022 FORD ESCAPE 2020–2022 FORD EXPLORER 2020–2024 LINCOLN AVIATOR 2020–2024

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V120000 Make Model Model Years LINCOLN NAVIGATOR 2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V119000 Make Model Model Years FORD F-350 SD 2025–2026 FORD F-250 SD 2025–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V118000 Make Model Model Years FORD E-350 2026–2027 FORD E-450 2026–2027