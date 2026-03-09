For Businesses
Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 9

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed about the latest vehicle recalls from GM and Ford, including issues affecting models from 2020 to 2026.

GMC, Ford, and Lincoln are all part of this week's auto recall derby

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V129000

Issue: Engine Stall Due to Disabled Rear Fuel Pump

MakeModelModel Years
GMCSIERRA 35002025–2026
CHEVROLETSILVERADO 35002025–2026

General Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V127000

Issue: Tire Sidewall Damage

MakeModelModel Years
GMCSAVANA2025–2026
CHEVROLETEXPRESS2025–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V124000

Issue: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display

MakeModelModel Years
FORDBRONCO2021–2026
FORDEDGE2021–2024

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V123000

Issue: Incorrectly Displayed Rearview Camera Image/FMVSS 111

MakeModelModel Years
LINCOLNCORSAIR2020–2022
FORDESCAPE2020–2022
FORDEXPLORER2020–2024
LINCOLNAVIATOR2020–2024

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V120000

Issue: Driver's Seat May Move Unexpectedly

MakeModelModel Years
LINCOLNNAVIGATOR2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V119000

Issue: Driveshaft May Separate

MakeModelModel Years
FORDF-350 SD2025–2026
FORDF-250 SD2025–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V118000

Issue: Backup Alarm Sound Failure

MakeModelModel Years
FORDE-3502026–2027
FORDE-4502026–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

Stay informed

