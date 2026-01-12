Auto Safety Recall Derby – Week of Jan. 12, 2026

BMW airbag ruptures, EV battery fire warnings, and camera failures dominate another busy recall week.
Each week, NHTSA recall notices pile up. Here’s the full breakdown of the latest safety defects affecting cars, motorcycles, buses, and commercial vehicles.
Grabber Recall of the Week
BMW 2-Series, 3-Series, 4-Series (2014–2015)
Air bag inflators may rupture, potentially sending metal fragments into the cabin — a serious injury or death risk. ( NHTSA Recall 25V871 )
Other Notable Mentions
- ⚡ Park Outside Warning: Volvo EX30 recalled over a high-voltage battery fire risk — owners are advised not to park indoors. (26V001)
- 📸 Camera Chaos: Audi and Volvo recalled dozens of models after rearview camera images may fail to display.
- 🛑 Steering Failure Risk: Terminal Investment Corp. yard tractors recalled for track rod detachment causing loss of steering. (25V904)
- ⚙️ EV Bus Repeat Offender: Blue Bird logs multiple recalls again this week for electrical power loss and wheelchair restraint failures.
This Week’s Tally
- 🔥 Fire & overheating risks: 4 recalls
- 📸 Camera & visibility failures: 3 recalls
- 🚛 Trucks & commercial vehicles: 5 recalls
- ⚡ EV / battery systems: 6 recalls
- 🪑 Structural / seat / restraint issues: 4 recalls
- 🛞 Steering, suspension & axle failures: 2 recalls
- 🏍️ Motorcycles: 3 recalls
Full Recall Roundup
Airbags & Restraints
- BMW 228i, 320i, 328i, 335i, 428i, 435i, M235i (2014–15): Air bag inflators may rupture — serious injury risk (25V871)
- Blue Bird Transit Buses (2026): Wheelchair restraint retractor may not lock — occupant safety risk (26V004)
Fire & Overheating Risks
- Volvo EX30 (2025): High-voltage battery may ignite — park outside warning (26V001)
- Tiffin Open Trail (2025–26): Battery-to-inverter wire may overheat — fire risk (25V905)
- BMW i4 eDrive40 (2025): Improperly secured battery cable — short circuit / fire risk (25V906)
Cameras & Visibility
- Audi A6, A7, A8, Q7, Q8, e-tron & RS/S models (2019–26): Rearview camera image may not display — FMVSS 111 violation (25V900)
- Volvo S/V/XC lineup (2021–25): Rearview camera may fail — visibility hazard (25V908)
Steering, Suspension & Axles
- TICO Pro Spotter Tandem (2018–26): Track rod may detach — loss of steering control (25V904)
- Rivian R1T, R1S (2022–25): Toe link joint may separate — loss of vehicle control (26V003)
Motorcycles
- Honda CBR600RR, CB1000SP (2024–26): Engine rod bearing failure — engine seizure risk (25V891, 25V892)
- KTM 390 Adventure / Enduro / SMC R (2025): Side stand spring may break — tip-over risk (25V907)
Buses & Commercial Vehicles
- Blue Bird Electric School Buses (2019–27): Loose 12-volt cable may cause loss of drive power (25V897, 26V002)
- Gillig Low Floor Bus (2025): Rear axle fasteners improperly tightened — axle instability risk (25V913)
Compliance & Labeling
Recall Leaderboard (Year-to-Date)
🥇 Ford (6) 🥈 BMW (4) 🥉 Volkswagen Group (4) 🏁 Contenders: Volvo (3), Hyundai (2), Bentley (2), Blue Bird (2)
BMW climbs the podium this week with another major safety recall, while Volvo continues to stack EV-related battery and camera issues.
Takeaway
Airbags, batteries, and blind spots defined this week’s Derby. BMW’s aging inflator issue resurfaces, Volvo warns owners to park outside, and Audi and Volvo together recall dozens of models over camera failures. As EV adoption grows, battery and electrical system recalls are becoming a familiar — and troubling — theme.
To see if your vehicle is affected, use the NHTSA Recall Look-Up Tool .