Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Dec. 1

This week’s Auto Safety Recall Derby spans the full range of motorized transportation—from sport motorcycles to heavy vocational trucks and even volumetric concrete mixers—highlighting how varied and persistent safety issues can be across the automotive landscape. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued new recall notices tied to engine stalls, faulty lighting systems, airbag defects, camera display failures, and equipment separations that could pose a major risk on the road.

Nissan Sentra: Windshield Visibility Defect (25V807)

Nissan is recalling 2025 Sentra sedans because air bubbles can form in the windshield and obstruct visibility—another FMVSS violation, this time under Standard 205 relating to glazing materials. Visibility impairments, even minor ones, significantly increase crash risk.

Hyundai Recalls: Rear Camera Failures & Airbag Deployment Issues (25V808 & 25V809)

Hyundai issued two major consumer-facing recalls:

Rearview camera image may not display in 2024–2025 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid models. Back-up cameras are required safety equipment under FMVSS 111. Side curtain airbags may not deploy properly in several 2025–2026 Hyundai and Genesis models, including the GV70, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe (gas and hybrid), and Tucson. Airbag failures remain one of the highest-severity recall categories due to increased injury risk.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Engine Stall Risk (Recall 25V798)

Kawasaki is recalling 2024–2026 Ninja ZX-6R motorcycles due to a crankshaft bushing that can seize, potentially causing the engine to stall without warning. Sudden power loss at highway speeds is especially hazardous for riders, who rely on continuous engine feedback for stability, lane control, and safe overtaking. Kawasaki advises owners to stop riding until repairs are completed.

Truck Recall Cluster: Load Lock Clamp Failures (25V801 & 25V802)

Two separate manufacturers—Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks North America—issued nearly identical recalls involving load lock clamp failures.

Mack’s recall covers 2025–2026 Pioneer (PR) trucks.

Volvo’s affects 2024–2026 VNL (4) models.

Load lock clamps are essential for securing cargo or internal mechanisms. Their failure can increase the likelihood of cargo shift or equipment instability, raising crash risk for both truck operators and surrounding traffic. The overlap across brands suggests a supplier-level quality issue, likely affecting a wide production window.

Another Dual Recall: Automatic High-Beam Malfunction (25V803 & 25V804)

Mack and Volvo appear once again in two related recalls—this time involving lighting systems that may not automatically switch from high beams to low beams, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 108.

Affected models include:

2026 Mack Anthem AN (4)

2025–2026 Mack Pioneer (PR)

2024–2026 Volvo VNL (4)

2026 Volvo VNR (4)

Faulty automatic lighting can blind oncoming drivers, increasing the likelihood of nighttime collisions. With modern trucks often operating around the clock, lighting compliance is a critical safety issue.

Cemen Tech Volumetric Mixer Separation Hazard (25V805)

Cemen Tech issued a high-severity recall for multiple C60 and M60 volumetric mixer models (model years 2018–2025). According to the notice, the mixer assembly may separate from its mounting—an extreme hazard that could put workers, nearby drivers, and pedestrians at risk. Equipment separation events can be catastrophic, especially given the weight and rotational force of industrial mixer drums.

International LT & RH Trucks: Auto-Neutral Failure (Recall 25806)

International Motors recalled 2023–2026 LT and RH models because the auto-neutral function may fail, resulting in unexpected vehicle movement. Any unintended motion in a Class 8 truck poses immediate danger, especially during yard operations, hitching, or maintenance. Drivers rely on auto-neutral systems to prevent rollaway incidents.

The Big Picture

This week’s recalls highlight three recurring trends:

Supplier cross-contamination —when one defect affects multiple OEMs.

Electronics/automation failures —cameras, lighting logic, and airbag modules.

Heavy equipment hazards—underscoring the need for strict quality controls in commercial vehicle manufacturing.

For consumers, the most urgent action remains the same: check your VIN, schedule repairs promptly, and avoid operating affected vehicles until fixes are complete.

PREVENTION TIPS

Check your VIN monthly on NHTSA.gov, especially if you drive a newer model with ongoing software updates.

Pay attention to unusual smells, noises, or dashboard lights —they’re often early signs that correspond to recall-related systems.

Do not ignore intermittent issues , especially with lighting, cameras, or braking behavior.

For motorcycle owners: inspect your bike before every ride; engine performance changes can escalate quickly.

For truck fleets: implement a recall-response protocol so affected VINs are pulled from rotation immediately.

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR VEHICLE IS AFFECTED