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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 20

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues from Chrysler, Ford, and Harley-Davidson affecting various models.

Chrysler, Winnebago, and Harley Davidson are part of this week's auto recall

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V244000

Issue: Loss of Electronic Stability Control/FMVSS 126

MakeModelModel Years
RAM25002026

Winnebago Industries, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V241000

Issue: Missing Side Reflectors/FMVSS 108

MakeModelModel Years
WINNEBAGOSUNFLYER2026–2027
WINNEBAGOSUNCRUISER2027

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V237000

Issue: Unexpected Downshift Can Cause Loss of Control

MakeModelModel Years
FORDF-1502015–2017

Harley-Davidson Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V234000

Issue: Loss of Rear Brakes

MakeModelModel Years
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFXLRS2025–2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFXLRST2025–2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLHC2025–2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFXBB2025–2026

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V233000

Issue: Incorrect Seating Capacity on Label/FMVSS 110

MakeModelModel Years
ENTEGRAETHOS2025–2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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