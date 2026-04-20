Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 20

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V244000 Make Model Model Years RAM 2500 2026

Winnebago Industries, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V241000 Make Model Model Years WINNEBAGO SUNFLYER 2026–2027 WINNEBAGO SUNCRUISER 2027

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V237000 Make Model Model Years FORD F-150 2015–2017

Harley-Davidson Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V234000 Make Model Model Years HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXLRS 2025–2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXLRST 2025–2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHC 2025–2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXBB 2025–2026

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V233000 Make Model Model Years ENTEGRA ETHOS 2025–2026