Auto Safety Recall Derby for the week of Aug. 18

🔎 Quick Recap Table – Week of Aug. 18
|Automaker
|Issue
|NHTSA ID
|Units Affected
|Models / Years
|Ford
|Headlights may fail
|25V519000
|21,765
|2025 Lincoln Nautilus, Mustang Mach E, Mustang
|Ford
|Window auto-reversal may not work
|25V518000
|102
|2024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus
|Ford
|Parking lights may flicker
|25V517000
|1,278
|2022 Ford F-150
|Ford
|Blank instrument panel display
|25V516000
|1
|2024 Ford Mustang
|Ford
|Parking lights may flicker (repeat recall)
|25V515000
|2,361
|2022 Ford F-150
|Ford
|Loss of power brake assist
|25V513000
|8
|2021 Mustang Mach-E
|Ford
|Rearview camera may fail
|25V510000
|41,875
|2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair
|Jaguar / Land Rover
|Upper suspension arm may detach
|25V514000
|121,509
|2014–2017 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport
|Mercedes-Benz
|Missing aim markings on headlights
|25V511000
|136
|2024 AMG GLA 35, GLA 250, GLA 250 4MATIC
|Nissan
|Daytime running lights may malfunction
|25V508000
|13,719
|2025 Nissan Frontier
Here’s the complete version of the Auto Safety Recall Derby with links to the NHTSA site.
⚠️ Auto Safety Recall Derby: Week of Aug. 18
Ford
Headlights May Fail
NHTSA ID:25V519000
Units Affected: 21,765
Models: 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, Mustang Mach E, Mustang
Issue: Burnt diode in LED Driver Modules may cause failure of multiple exterior lights, including headlights, DRLs, turn signals, and tail lights (Nautilus).
Remedy: Dealers will inspect/replace LED Driver Modules. Notifications start Aug. 25, 2025.
Window Automatic Reversal System
NHTSA ID:25V518
Units Affected: 102
Models: 2024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus
Issue: Incorrect recall repair may prevent windows from reversing when obstructed, violating FMVSS 118.
Remedy: Dealers will update driver and passenger door module software. Notifications Sept. 15, 2025.
Parking Lights May Flicker
NHTSA ID: 25V517
Units Affected: 1,278
Models: 2022 Ford F-150
Issue: Improper repair under recall 22V686 may cause parking lights to flicker when headlights are on.
Remedy: Dealers will replace LED control module and update software. Notifications Sept. 15, 2025.
Parking Lights May Flicker (Repeat)
Units Affected: 2,361
Models: 2022 Ford F-150
Rearview Camera Image May Not Display
Units Affected: 41,875
Models: 2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair
Issue: Water intrusion in connectors can cause loss or distortion of rearview camera image.
Remedy: Replace camera harness and camera. Interim letters mailed Aug. 18, 2025; final notice later.
Jaguar
Upper Suspension Arm May Detach
Units Affected: 121,509
Models: 2014–2017 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport
Issue: Cracked suspension knuckle joint can cause arm detachment.
Remedy: Inspect and install retaining bracket or replace knuckle. Notifications Sept. 30, 2025. Expands recall 24V840.
Nissan
Daytime Running Lights May Malfunction
Units Affected: 13,719
Models: 2025 Nissan Frontier
Issue: Software logic error may cause DRLs to dim when idle start-stop restarts the engine.
Remedy: Dealers will update ECM software. Notifications Sept. 17, 2025.