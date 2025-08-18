Write a review
Auto Safety Recall Derby for the week of Aug. 18

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed on the latest automotive recalls, including crucial safety issues affecting popular Ford and Nissan models this week.

Ford again leaves competitors in the dust

🔎 Quick Recap Table – Week of Aug. 18

AutomakerIssueNHTSA IDUnits AffectedModels / Years
FordHeadlights may fail25V51900021,7652025 Lincoln Nautilus, Mustang Mach E, Mustang
FordWindow auto-reversal may not work25V5180001022024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus
FordParking lights may flicker25V5170001,2782022 Ford F-150
FordBlank instrument panel display25V51600012024 Ford Mustang
FordParking lights may flicker (repeat recall)25V5150002,3612022 Ford F-150
FordLoss of power brake assist25V51300082021 Mustang Mach-E
FordRearview camera may fail25V51000041,8752020–2022 Lincoln Corsair
Jaguar / Land RoverUpper suspension arm may detach25V514000121,5092014–2017 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport
Mercedes-BenzMissing aim markings on headlights25V5110001362024 AMG GLA 35, GLA 250, GLA 250 4MATIC
NissanDaytime running lights may malfunction25V50800013,7192025 Nissan Frontier

Here’s the complete version of the Auto Safety Recall Derby with links to the NHTSA site. 

⚠️ Auto Safety Recall Derby: Week of Aug. 18

Ford

Headlights May Fail

  • NHTSA ID:25V519000

  • Units Affected: 21,765

  • Models: 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, Mustang Mach E, Mustang

  • Issue: Burnt diode in LED Driver Modules may cause failure of multiple exterior lights, including headlights, DRLs, turn signals, and tail lights (Nautilus).

  • Remedy: Dealers will inspect/replace LED Driver Modules. Notifications start Aug. 25, 2025.

Window Automatic Reversal System

  • NHTSA ID:25V518

  • Units Affected: 102

  • Models: 2024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus

  • Issue: Incorrect recall repair may prevent windows from reversing when obstructed, violating FMVSS 118.

  • Remedy: Dealers will update driver and passenger door module software. Notifications Sept. 15, 2025.

Parking Lights May Flicker

  • NHTSA ID: 25V517

  • Units Affected: 1,278

  • Models: 2022 Ford F-150

  • Issue: Improper repair under recall 22V686 may cause parking lights to flicker when headlights are on.

  • Remedy: Dealers will replace LED control module and update software. Notifications Sept. 15, 2025.

Parking Lights May Flicker (Repeat)

Rearview Camera Image May Not Display

  • NHTSA ID: 25V510

  • Units Affected: 41,875

  • Models: 2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair

  • Issue: Water intrusion in connectors can cause loss or distortion of rearview camera image.

  • Remedy: Replace camera harness and camera. Interim letters mailed Aug. 18, 2025; final notice later.

Jaguar

Upper Suspension Arm May Detach

  • NHTSA ID: 25V514

  • Units Affected: 121,509

  • Models: 2014–2017 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport

  • Issue: Cracked suspension knuckle joint can cause arm detachment.

  • Remedy: Inspect and install retaining bracket or replace knuckle. Notifications Sept. 30, 2025. Expands recall 24V840.

Nissan

Daytime Running Lights May Malfunction

  • NHTSA ID: 25V508

  • Units Affected: 13,719

  • Models: 2025 Nissan Frontier

  • Issue: Software logic error may cause DRLs to dim when idle start-stop restarts the engine.

  • Remedy: Dealers will update ECM software. Notifications Sept. 17, 2025.

