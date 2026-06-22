Americans are eating 23% more than they did in the 1970s

A recent analysis highlights a long-running trend showing Americans consume about 23% more calories than they did in the 1970s.

Researchers point to larger portion sizes, increased consumption of processed foods, and more meals eaten away from home as major factors.

Health experts say the findings help explain rising rates of obesity and diet-related chronic diseases in the United States.

Americans are consuming significantly more food than they did a half-century ago, a trend that researchers say continues to fuel concerns about obesity and chronic disease.

According to a recent review of nutrition data, the average American now consumes roughly 23% more calories than in the 1970s. The increase reflects decades of changes in the nation's eating habits, including larger portion sizes, greater reliance on processed foods, and a growing tendency to dine out rather than prepare meals at home.

The data show that average daily calorie consumption climbed from about 2,000 calories per day in 1970 to 2,481 calories by 2010. Researchers say that the level exceeds the caloric needs of many adults and helps explain the steady rise in obesity rates over the same period.

More processed calories

Nutrition experts note that the increase is not simply the result of Americans eating more traditional foods. The composition of the American diet has shifted dramatically, with a larger share of calories coming from refined grains, fats, oils, and highly processed products. Nearly half of all calories consumed now come from grains and flours, along with fats and oils.

Another major factor is the growing prevalence of ultra-processed foods, which are often engineered to be highly palatable and convenient. These products now account for more than half of the calories consumed by Americans, according to federal data.

Changing patterns

Researchers also point to changing eating patterns. Americans eat more meals away from home than they did in previous decades, and restaurant portions have expanded considerably. Studies have consistently found that people tend to consume more calories when larger servings are presented to them.

The findings arrive as policymakers and public health officials continue to grapple with rising rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other diet-related conditions. While awareness of healthy eating has increased, experts say the modern food environment often makes high-calorie options the easiest and most affordable choice.

Health advocates argue that addressing the problem will require more than individual willpower. They say efforts to improve nutrition education, encourage healthier food choices, and reduce reliance on ultra-processed foods may be necessary to reverse a trend that has been decades in the making.