American children get a D- on physical activity

A new report looked at how physically active kids are in the United States, and the results aren't good. Kids got a D- for physical activity, the same as the last report.

Why is this a problem?

Not enough activity: Only about 20-28% of kids ages 6-17 get enough exercise.

Too much screen time: Many kids spend too much time watching screens and not enough time being active.

Health problems: Not getting enough exercise can lead to health problems like obesity and prediabetes.

What needs to happen

More opportunities for activity: We need to make it easier for kids to be active by providing safe places to play and encouraging them to participate in sports and other activities.

Less screen time: Parents and caregivers need to help kids limit their screen time and find other ways to spend their free time.

Support from communities: Everyone needs to work together to create a culture that values physical activity.

The good news

There are programs that can help: Programs like Pennington Biomedical's Greaux Healthy initiative are working to improve kids' health.

People are working to make things better: The Physical Activity Alliance and other organizations are dedicated to increasing physical activity in children.

More about the physical activity report

The Physical Activity Alliance conducted the study.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2021 more than 40 percent of school-aged children and adolescents had at least one chronic health condition such as asthma or obesity.

In 2022, a report published in JAMA Pediatrics found that nearly one in three adolescents now meet the criteria for prediabetes and the rate among 12- to 19-year-olds had more than doubled from 11 to 28 percent between 1999 and 2018.

The D- grade was derived from National Survey of Children’s Health and National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data that showed: