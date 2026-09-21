Apple customers face Dec. 21 deadline to claim money from $250 million Siri settlement

Eligible iPhone buyers have until Dec. 21, 2026, to file a claim in Apple's proposed $250 million Siri and Apple Intelligence settlement.

Consumers who qualify are expected to receive about $25 per eligible device, although payments could reach as much as $95 per device depending on the number of valid claims.

The settlement covers certain iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models purchased in the U.S. between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Apple customers who bought certain newer iPhones have until Dec. 21, 2026, to file a claim for a share of a proposed $250 million settlement over allegations that the company advertised advanced Siri features that consumers didn't receive.

Filing a claim is required to receive money. Consumers who believe they qualify must submit a valid claim online or have a mailed claim postmarked by the Dec. 21 deadline, according to the official settlement administrator.

The case, Landsheft, et al. v. Apple Inc., centers on Apple's promotion of Apple Intelligence and a more personalized version of its Siri digital assistant.

Plaintiffs alleged that consumers bought new iPhones expecting to receive Siri features promoted by Apple, only to discover that some of those capabilities weren't available. Apple has denied wrongdoing, and agreeing to the settlement isn't an admission that it violated the law.

Who qualifies?

The settlement covers original purchasers of these devices:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

To qualify, the phone must have been purchased in the United States between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, for personal or business use rather than resale.

Consumers must also confirm that when they purchased the phone they expected to receive certain Siri Apple Intelligence features that they did not receive.

Consumers can submit a claim for each eligible device.

How much could consumers receive?

The settlement creates a total fund of $250 million, from which payments, attorneys' fees, administrative expenses, and other court-approved costs will be paid.

The settlement provides for a presumptive payment of $25 for each eligible device. The actual amount will depend on how many valid claims are filed and the money remaining in the settlement fund.

Payments are capped at $95 per eligible device. The judge noted in granting preliminary approval that there appeared to be a low probability that payments would reach that maximum because of the anticipated number of consumers receiving notice.

That makes the $25 figure a more useful starting point for consumers than assuming they will receive $95.

What the lawsuit was about

Apple introduced Apple Intelligence at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2024, including plans for a substantially more capable Siri.

Among the promoted capabilities were features designed to allow Siri to better understand a user's personal context, recognize information appearing on the screen, and perform actions across apps.

Apple subsequently advertised the technology in connection with its new iPhones. But in March 2025, Apple acknowledged that some of the more personalized Siri capabilities would take longer to deliver.

The lawsuit alleged that Apple's advertising led consumers to believe those capabilities would be available sooner and caused some buyers to pay a premium for phones based on features they expected to receive.

Apple disputed those allegations. In announcing the settlement, the company said it had delivered numerous Apple Intelligence features and was settling claims involving the availability of two additional features so it could remain focused on developing its products.

How to file a claim

Consumers can file through the official Smartphone AI Settlement website. The claim form requires contact information and information sufficient to verify the purchase or ownership of an eligible device.

Claimants must certify that they purchased an eligible iPhone during the covered period and expected to receive the Siri Apple Intelligence features at issue.

Consumers may choose to receive their settlement payment by physical check or digital check.

Receiving an email or postcard about the settlement doesn't automatically produce a payment. A claim must be filed by Dec. 21.