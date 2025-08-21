About 32,000 pounds of meat recalled because it wasn’t inspected

Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, is recalling about 32,000 pounds of meat products (including chorizo, pork chops, and ribs) produced without federal inspection and falsely labeled with a USDA mark of inspection.

The uninspected products may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported. FSIS will update recall information as needed and post distribution lists on its website.

Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, is recalling approximately 32,000 pounds of various meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and bear labels with a false USDA mark of inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service classified the recall as Class I, the most urgent. As more information becomes available, FSIS said ir may update the product list and labels with additional items. Any product bearing the false establishment number “Est. 1785” should be considered misbranded and unsafe to eat.

The meat products, including chorizo (sausage), pork chops, and ribs, were produced on various dates prior to August 20, 2025. The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing homestyle chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Suelto Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked pork chops labeled “OLANCHO Chuleta Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Ahumado Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing cased homestyle chorizo, labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Olanchano Criollo SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked BBQ spicy chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Parrillero SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked ribs labeled “OLANCHO Costilla Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

The products subject to recall bear false marks of inspection with the establishment number "EST. 1785," which does not exist. These items were shipped to retail locations and restaurants nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when FSIS investigators observed various meat products in commerce bearing false marks of federal inspection.

What to do

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk. FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumer and restaurant refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and restaurants are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.