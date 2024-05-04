Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Health News

Antidepressants and Depression

Health News

FDA approves first digital treatment for depression

The smartphone app is designed to work alongside other depression treatments

Featured Health News photo

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new smartphone app, Rejoyn, for the treatment of depression. 

The app was created by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. and Click Therapeutics, and it offers users a six-week treatment program for major depressive disorder. This is the first prescription digital therapeutic authorized for depression treatment. 

“Rejoyn represents a novel and exciting adjunctive treatment option to major depressive disorder (MDD) symptoms that c...

Read article
Featured Health News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Popular weight loss drugs could lower the risk of certain cancers, study finds
  2. Can Mark Cuban’s CostPlus Drugs really bring down drug costs?
  3. FTC report says pharmacy benefit managers keep drug prices high
  4. USDA tests confirm that pasteurization kills the bird flu virus in milk
  5. Ultra-processed, plant-based food could increase the risk of heart disease

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Antidepressants and Depression delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.