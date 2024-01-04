Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Toyota Recalls and Class Action Lawsuits

Automotive Recalls

Toyota recalls 4,200 model year 2023-2024 Camrys and Camry Hybrids

Some head restraint brackets may not not protect occupants

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 4,212 model year 2023-2024 Camrys and Camry Hybrids.

The second-row center and right-side seats may have insufficiently welded head restraint brackets.

A head restraint bracket that is insufficiently welded may not properly restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the 60% rear seat-back frame sub-assembly free of charge.

Owners will be notified by mail starting April 21, 20...

Read article
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. General Motors Recalling Buick Regal and Pontiac Grand Prix Models Due to Fire Risk
  2. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Toyota Recalls and Class Action Lawsuits delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.