Salmonella Recalls and Warnings

Wenders recalls Trader Joes Nuts

The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

Wenders of Dublin, Calif., is recalling specific production lots of Trader Joes Nuts -- SKU number 37884 -- produced in India or Vietnam.

The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

No illnesses have been reported to date.

A list of the recalled lot numbers and “Best By” dates items, produced in India or Vietnam, may be found here.

The recalled product was sold at at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New M...

