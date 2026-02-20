Consumer product safety recall roundup for Feb. 19, 2026

High-strength vinegar recalled for missing warnings

Joly’s is recalling its 80% Vinegar after regulators said the product lacks required hazard warnings and first-aid instructions.

Specific hazard: The concentrated vinegar can cause poisoning if swallowed and chemical burns to skin and eyes if mishandled, and it lacks required FHSA warning labels.

Joly’s LLC, of Orlando, Florida, is recalling Joly’s 80% Vinegar (32-ounce bottles, sold as a pack of two) because the product does not include required warning labels and first-aid information. The vinegar is sold in a transparent bottle with a white cap and an orange-and-red label reading “Joly’s,” “80% Vinegar,” and “Dilutes to 5 Gallons.”

The hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) precautionary labeling requirements. Without clear warnings and first-aid directions, consumers may not realize the liquid can be dangerous: swallowing it can pose a deadly poisoning risk, and contact with skin or eyes can cause serious chemical burns. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately move the vinegar out of sight and reach of children and contact Joly’s for a full refund and disposal instructions. The company will ask consumers to email a photo of the recalled product in its original packaging with “RECALLED” printed on the container.

Company contact

Joly’s at 240-412-8720 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email jolysllc@gmail.com.

Source

Adult bed rails recalled over entrapment risk

Vive Health is recalling two models of adult portable bed rails that can allow users to become trapped and suffocate.

Specific hazard: Users can become entrapped in or between the rail and the mattress, creating a risk of asphyxiation; required warning labels are also missing.

Ningbo Shenyu Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., of China, is recalling Vive Health Adult Portable Bed Rails, models LVA1024 and LVA3031BLK. The LVA1024 has a white frame with a black handle (about 20 inches wide by 32 inches tall), and the LVA3031BLK has a black frame with a black handle (about 13 inches wide by 18 inches tall).

The hazard

The CPSC said the bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails. When attached to a bed, a person can become trapped within the rail or in the gap between the rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The rails also do not have required hazard warning labels. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health to receive a refund. If the rail is currently installed, remove it promptly and keep it away from the bed until the remedy is completed.

Company contact

Vive Health toll-free at 800-487-3808 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recalls@vivehealth.com, or visit vivehealth.com/pages/recalls. Consumers can also go to vivehealth.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page.

Source

Book nook lights recalled for coin battery access

Prismatic 3D Prints is recalling decorative “book nooks” after regulators said children can access a spare coin battery that should be secured and packaged with warnings.

Specific hazard: A spare lithium coin battery can be accessed by children, creating a potentially fatal ingestion hazard and violating Reese’s Law warning and packaging requirements.

Prismatic 3D Prints LLC is recalling Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks with Lights, which are bookshelf decorations designed to sit between books. The recalled items were sold in designs including Fantasy Window, Gothic Cathedral Window, and a set of three Gothic Cathedral Windows, with various frame and window color combinations.

The hazard

The CPSC said the products violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because a spare lithium coin battery can be easily accessed by children. The spare battery also was not in child-resistant packaging and the packaging did not include warnings required by Reese’s Law. If a button cell or coin battery is swallowed, it can cause severe internal chemical burns and can be fatal. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled book nooks immediately, remove the batteries, and store the batteries where children cannot access them. Contact Prismatic 3D Prints to receive instructions for obtaining a free repair kit.

Company contact

Email prismatic3dprints1@gmail.com with “recall” in the subject line, or visit https://prismatic3dprints1.etsy.com (and look for “Book Nook Recall Info” for more information, as provided by the firm).

Source

Magnetic toy balls recalled as choking hazard

Huaker is recalling magnetic balls and rods building sets because the sets contain small balls intended for very young children, violating federal safety requirements.

Specific hazard: Small balls in the set pose a deadly choking risk for children under 3 and violate the small ball ban for toys intended for that age group.

Shenzhen Huakechuang Technology Co. Ltd., doing business as Huaker, of China, is recalling Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods sets sold as 88-piece kits in a handled plastic box. “Magnetic Sticks” and “Model:20A-13” are printed on the box, and the toys have no additional identifying marks.

The hazard

The CPSC said the magnetic toy building sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age. The small balls can block a child’s airway, posing a choking hazard that can cause serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled sets immediately and keep them away from children. Contact Huaker to receive a full refund; consumers will be asked to throw away the toy set and email a photo of the disposed product as part of the refund process.

Company contact

Email Huaker-magnetic-balls@outlook.com.

Source

LED balloon lights recalled for battery ingestion hazard

JJGoo is recalling packs of submersible LED balloon lights because children can access the button batteries and required warnings were not provided.

Specific hazard: Accessible button batteries can be swallowed, causing severe internal chemical burns and possible death; the lights also lack Reese’s Law warnings.

Shenzhen Yimu Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as JJGoo, of China, is recalling JJGoo-branded balloon lights sold as submersible, multi-color blinking LED lights in packs of 100. Each light is about 0.6 inches in diameter and contains preinstalled LR41 button batteries; “MY1005E-Colorfu1-100” is printed on a label on the packaging.

The hazard

The CPSC said the lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the button batteries can be accessed easily by children. The products also lack warnings required by Reese’s Law. If swallowed, button batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED balloon lights immediately and keep them away from children. Contact JJGoo to obtain a refund.

Company contact

Email JJGooLEDBalloonLightsrecall@outlook.com.

Source

Meijer recalls children’s sleepwear over flammability risk

Meijer is recalling certain footed sleepwear sizes for toddlers because the garments fail to meet federal flammability standards.

Specific hazard: The sleepwear violates mandatory flammability rules for children’s sleepwear, increasing the risk of burn injuries.

Meijer Distribution, Inc. is recalling Meijer one-piece, footed children’s sleepwear in 12-, 18- and 24-month sizes sold under the Lullaby Lane and MCS children’s sleepwear lines. The recall was issued because the garments do not meet the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The hazard

The CPSC said the recalled sleepwear violates federal flammability requirements, which are designed to reduce the likelihood that children’s sleepwear will ignite or burn rapidly. Noncompliant sleepwear can increase the severity of burn injuries if exposed to an ignition source. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled sleepwear immediately and return it to Meijer to obtain a refund. If you are unsure whether an item is included, use Meijer’s recall page to confirm the affected products before continued use.

Company contact

Meijer toll-free at 800-927-8699, or online at https://www.meijer.com/recalls/KB0020513. Consumers can also visit https://www.meijer.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Source

Youth helmets recalled after failing safety requirements

SAMIT youth multi-purpose helmets sold on Amazon are being recalled because they may not stay properly positioned and do not meet certification requirements, reducing protection in a crash.

Specific hazard: The helmets can fail to protect a child in a crash due to noncompliance with positional stability and certification requirements, raising the risk of serious head injury or death.

Shenzhenshilonghuaqujialebeibaihuoshanghang, doing business as Samit Outdoor, of China, is recalling SAMIT multi-purpose helmets for children sold in one size (about 21 to 23 inches head circumference). The helmets were sold in “crack” blue, “crack” red, “crack” black (with a cracked paint design), and pure black, with gray padding, black straps, and an adjustable knob at the back.

The hazard

The CPSC said the helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with positional stability and certification requirements. A helmet that shifts out of place or is not properly certified may not provide expected protection during an impact, increasing the risk of serious head injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Samit Outdoor for a full refund. The firm instructs consumers to destroy the helmet by cutting the straps off, then upload photos showing the straps have been cut to obtain the refund.

Company contact

Email usjialebei@foxmail.com.

Source

Alkaloids tablets recalled for higher-than-stated 7-OH

Shaman Botanicals is recalling Advanced Alkaloids Chewable Tablets—White Vein because testing found a higher concentration of 7-Hydroxymitragynine than the label declares.

Specific hazard: Consumers may ingest a higher dose than intended because the 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) level is more than the declared 7.5 mg per tablet.

Shaman Botanicals, LLC has announced a voluntary nationwide recall of Advanced Alkaloids Chewable Tablets—White Vein. The company said the product contains 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) in an amount greater than the declared value of 7.5 mg per tablet.

The hazard

According to the FDA notice, using the recalled tablets could result in consumers ingesting a higher dose than intended, which could lead to adverse health effects. The recall is tied to Lot B# AAW.501.3 and the listed UPC codes.

What to do

Wholesalers, retailers, and consumers should quarantine the product and stop using it. Return the recalled product to Shaman Botanicals, LLC for a full refund or replacement as directed by the firm.

Company contact

Call 855-427-7386 or email Quality@CBDAmericanShaman.com.

Source

Quest freeze-dried cat food recalled for low thiamine

Go Raw, LLC is recalling one lot of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets because it may contain low levels of thiamine (vitamin B1), a nutrient cats need.

Specific hazard: Long-term feeding of low-thiamine diets can lead to thiamine deficiency, which can cause gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms in cats.

Go Raw, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets. The company said the product may contain low levels of thiamine (vitamin B1).

The hazard

The FDA recall notice warns that cats fed diets low in thiamine over time may develop thiamine deficiency. Early signs can include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs may appear, including ventroflexion of the neck, mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected product should stop feeding it to their cats immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If a pet is showing symptoms consistent with thiamine deficiency, owners should contact a veterinarian promptly.

Company contact

Email cs@gorawllc.com or call 801-432-7478 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain time).

Source

Tippy Toes fruit puree recalled for elevated patulin

Initiative Foods is recalling “Tippy Toes” Apple Pear Banana fruit puree after tests found elevated levels of patulin, a toxin associated with moldy fruit.

Specific hazard: Long-term patulin exposure can cause adverse health effects, including potential immune suppression, nerve damage, headache, fever, and nausea.

IF Copack LLC, doing business as Initiative Foods, is recalling “Tippy Toes” brand Apple Pear Banana fruit puree because it may contain elevated levels of patulin. The recall applies to products identified by UPC 036800 265783, Lot # 07174, Best By “BB 07/17/2026,” and Package Code Identifier INIA0120.

The hazard

Patulin is a toxin that can occur in fruit products when ingredients are affected by mold. The FDA notice states that long-term exposure from ingestion can lead to adverse health consequences, including potential immune suppression, nerve damage, headache, fever, and nausea.

What to do

Consumers should discontinue use of the recalled fruit puree immediately. Dispose of the product right away or return it to the place of purchase to request a refund.

Company contact

Call 1-855-215-5730.

Source

Green Lumber supplement warning updated for tadalafil risk

Green Lumber Holding issued an updated announcement urging consumers to avoid products labeled with a specific lot number due to the risk of undeclared prescription drug tadalafil in counterfeit versions.

Specific hazard: Undeclared tadalafil can cause dangerous drug interactions, including life-threatening low blood pressure for people taking nitrates or certain heart and blood pressure medications.

Green Lumber Holding, LLC has posted an updated company announcement to an earlier recall notice, warning consumers about Green Lumber Dietary Supplements labeled with Lot number LOT308EXP03/28. The announcement cites concerns that counterfeit versions may contain undeclared tadalafil, a prescription-only medication.

The hazard

According to the FDA notice, tadalafil is a prescription medication, and undeclared exposure can be especially dangerous for people who take nitrates or certain prescription drugs for heart disease, blood pressure, or other conditions. The notice warns these individuals may face life-threatening side effects such as dangerously low blood pressure or other serious adverse events.

What to do

Consumers should not use any product labeled with Lot number LOT308EXP03/28 and should discard it. Anyone who has been using a product with this lot number should stop immediately, and consumers with health concerns should contact a healthcare provider.

Company contact

Green Lumber Holding, LLC Phone: 949.426.8622; Email: consumer-safety@greenlumber.com.

Source

Rosabella Moringa Capsules recalled over Salmonella concern

Ambrosia Brands is recalling Rosabella Moringa Capsules because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious illness.

Specific hazard: Possible Salmonella contamination can cause severe infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Ambrosia Brands, LLC is recalling Rosabella Moringa Capsules because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The firm said the affected lots include those with codes listed in the recall notice (all starting with 1356 as the sku number and ending in a -1 or -2 after the lot code).

The hazard

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA notice said. Healthy people may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain; in rare cases, Salmonella can enter the bloodstream and lead to more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

What to do

Customers who purchased any of the affected lots are asked to dispose of the product immediately and not eat, sell, or serve it. Consumers who believe they have become ill should contact a healthcare provider.

Company contact

Call 914-768-1357.

Source

Chicken fried rice recalled over possible glass contamination

Ajinomoto Foods North America is recalling certain frozen chicken fried rice products because they may contain pieces of glass.

Specific hazard: Possible glass contamination can cause serious injury if swallowed, including cuts to the mouth or internal injuries.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is recalling frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products, including AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE and TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically glass.

The hazard

FSIS classified the recall as Class I, meaning there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Glass fragments can injure the mouth and throat, and if swallowed can lead to internal injury. The recall notice identifies establishment number P-18356 and date ranges for affected items: Ajinomoto brand “BEST BEFORE/MEILLEUR AVANT” dates 26 SE 09 through 26 NO 12, and Trader Joe’s “BEST BY” dates 9/8/2026 through 11/17/2026.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected products should not consume them. FSIS urges consumers to throw the items away or return them to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Contact Consumer Affairs, Ajinomoto Foods North America, at (855) 742-5011 or email customercare@ajinomotofoods.com.

Source

Vietnamese catfish products recalled over import reinspection lapse

Sobico USA is recalling frozen Siluriformes fish imported from Vietnam because the products entered the U.S. without required import reinspection.

Specific hazard: The products were imported without the benefit of import reinspection, raising food safety and regulatory compliance concerns.

Sobico USA LLC is recalling frozen, raw intact Siluriformes fish products, including Shera BROADHEAD CLARIAS FISH WHOLE/GUTTED and STEAKS. FSIS said the fish was imported from Vietnam without the benefit of import reinspection, which is required before products can be distributed for sale.

The hazard

FSIS listed the recall as Class I (high or medium risk) even though there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury. Import reinspection is intended to verify that shipments meet U.S. safety requirements; when that step is bypassed, consumers and retailers may not have assurance that products were properly inspected and handled under applicable standards.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled fish products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund or other remedy offered by the retailer.

Company contact

Contact Long Nguyen, Creative and Business Representative at Sobico USA LLC, at long.nguyen@sobicousa.com or 770-570-7077.

Source