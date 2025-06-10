Zicam and Orajel swab products may be tainted with potentially deadly fungus

Church & Dwight recalls Zicam and Orajel swab products due to potential fungal contamination

Risk of serious infection particularly for children and immunocompromised individuals

Consumers urged to stop using products immediately and seek refunds

Contamination with potentially deadly fungus has prompted Church & Dwight Co. to issue a nationwide recall of three of its over-the-counter swab products—Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs. The recall affects all product lots currently within their expiration dates, distributed across the United States and Puerto Rico.

The company identified potential microbial contamination in the cotton swab components, specifically fungal organisms. While no serious adverse events have been reported to date, the presence of fungi introduces a serious health risk, especially for vulnerable individuals.

According to the company, the greatest concern is for those whose nasal or oral mucosa may be compromised—either by inflammation or mechanical injury—and for children and individuals with weakened immune systems. In such cases, contaminated swabs could potentially lead to serious or even life-threatening bloodstream infections.

Affected products

The recall includes the following:

Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs (UPC: 732216301205) – A zinc-free, homeopathic remedy designed to reduce the duration of cold symptoms.

Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs (UPC: 732216301656) – A nasal cleansing product, which was discontinued in December 2024.

Orajel Baby Teething Swabs (UPC: 310310400002) – Pre-moistened swabs designed to relieve teething discomfort in infants and toddlers.

No other Zicam or Orajel products are affected by this recall. This includes products like Zicam RapidMelts, which remain safe for use.

What to do

Consumers in possession of any of the recalled swabs are advised to stop using them immediately. Refunds can be obtained by visiting [www.churchdwightrecall.com](http://www.churchdwightrecall.com) or by calling the Church & Dwight Consumer Relations team at (800) 981-4710, available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Consumers and healthcare professionals are also encouraged to report any adverse reactions or quality issues to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program, either online or via regular mail or fax.

For ongoing updates and further information about the recall, consumers are urged to visit the recall website or consult directly with their healthcare providers if they have used the affected products.