Your pumpkin spice drink could pack more caffeine than 3 Red Bulls — here's what to know

Pumpkin packs a punch: Some seasonal Starbucks drinks contain more caffeine than three small cans of Red Bull.

Not all fall drinks are equal: A pumpkin spice latte, cold brew, and shaken espresso can have dramatically different caffeine levels.

Know your limit: The FDA says 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is generally safe for most healthy adults, although individual sensitivity varies.

Pumpkin spice season is officially here.

And while you're sipping that delicious pumpkin-flavored drink, enjoying the fall weather, and pretending it's sweater season, you might be getting a whole lot more caffeine than you realize.

In fact, some popular fall drinks contain surprisingly more caffeine than two or even three cans of Red Bull. That's quite a jolt for something that tastes like pumpkin pie.

A recent ranking of caffeinated fall drinks highlights just how much caffeine can hide behind those seasonal flavors.

So how do your favorite pumpkin drinks compare with regular coffee and energy drinks?

How much caffeine is hiding in your favorite fall drinks?

First, a little perspective.

A regular eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee contains approximately 95 milligrams of caffeine, while a standard 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull contains 80 milligrams.

Now, let's see how some popular Starbucks fall drinks stack up. All amounts are for a grande (16 ounces).

Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso: A whopping 255 mg of caffeine. That's more than three Red Bulls or nearly three regular cups of coffee.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: With 185 mg, you're getting more than two Red Bulls worth of caffeine.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: This fall favorite packs 150 mg of caffeine, or nearly two Red Bulls in one cup.

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino: Even this dessert-like drink has 100 mg of caffeine, which is slightly more than a regular cup of coffee or a small Red Bull.

Of course, caffeine amounts can vary depending on the drink's size and how it's prepared.

But the big takeaway? Don't let the pumpkin flavor, whipped cream, or sweet toppings fool you.

Some of these drinks deliver a serious caffeine kick.

The biggest surprise? That shaken espresso

Let's talk about the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso.

At 255 milligrams of caffeine, a grande contains nearly two-thirds of the FDA's suggested daily caffeine benchmark for most healthy adults.

And that's before you factor in the coffee you had with breakfast.

For example, drink one regular cup of coffee in the morning and grab that pumpkin shaken espresso in the afternoon, and you're already at approximately 350 milligrams of caffeine. Add another cup of coffee, and you've exceeded 400 milligrams.

That doesn't automatically mean you're in danger, but it does mean you might be consuming more caffeine than you intended.

4 ways to enjoy fall drinks without the caffeine overload

You don't have to give up pumpkin spice season. Just order a little smarter.

Don't assume sweet means weak. Pumpkin foam, whipped cream, and sugary syrups can make a strong coffee drink taste more like dessert. Check what's underneath all those toppings. Check the caffeine before ordering. A larger drink doesn't always mean proportionally more caffeine. Some sizes contain additional espresso shots, while others simply have more milk. Look up the caffeine content for your exact drink and size. Ask about decaf. If you love the taste of a pumpkin spice latte but don't need the afternoon energy boost, ask whether it can be made with decaf espresso. Just remember that decaf isn't completely caffeine-free. Count all your caffeine, not just your coffee. Energy drinks, soda, tea, and even some medications can add to your daily total.

According to the FDA, too much caffeine can cause jitters, anxiety, headaches, nausea, and trouble sleeping.

And some people are much more sensitive to caffeine than others.

The bottom line

There's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a pumpkin spice latte this fall.

But before you order that second seasonal drink, remember that a cozy fall beverage can pack the caffeine equivalent of several energy drinks.

Sometimes that pumpkin-flavored pick-me-up comes with a much bigger wake-up call than you bargained for.