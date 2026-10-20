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Wegmans offers a Thanksgiving meal for less than $5 per person

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A shopper looks at a frozen turkey in the freezer section of a grocery store.

The grocery chain’s holiday deal feeds eight while helping shoppers balance affordability and quality

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  • Wegmans is bringing back its Thanksgiving meal deal for less than $5 per person, with enough food to serve eight people.

  • The package includes a frozen turkey, traditional side dishes, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie, with promotional pricing beginning November 8.

  • A Wegmans survey found that 87% of customers planning to host Thanksgiving are concerned about food costs, while 72% say quality matters more than finding the lowest price.

Hosting Thanksgiving can mean juggling a long grocery list and a holiday budget at the same time. Wegmans is looking to make that task a little easier this year with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that costs less than $5 per person.

The grocery chain announced its 2026 holiday offering, promising enough food for eight people at a price that matches last year's meal. The deal comes as shoppers weigh the cost of holiday ingredients against their desire to serve a meal that feels special.

According to Wegmans, its recent customer survey found that 87% of respondents who plan to host Thanksgiving are worried about food and ingredient costs. Still, 72% said high quality is more important than simply finding the lowest price.

“Thanksgiving is about gathering with family and friends around a meal that feels special and familiar,” Tom Way, Wegmans senior vice president of merchandising, said in a news release.

“Our customers want to make their holiday budgets go further without compromising on quality. By bringing together high-quality products at affordable Hot Zone prices, we’re making it easier to serve the Thanksgiving experience families look forward to for less than $5 per person.”

What's included in the meal deal?

The Thanksgiving package covers many of the basics needed for a traditional holiday dinner.

Here’s a look at what’s included: 

  • Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.

  • McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count

  • Stove Top Stuffing Mix Twin Pack, 12 oz.

  • Wegmans Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag

  • Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count

  • Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count

  • Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count

  • Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count

  • Wegmans Jellied Cranberry Sauce, 1 count

  • Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count

  • Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count

  • Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count

  • Wegmans Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag

  • Yams, 3 lbs.

  • Wegmans Macaroni & Cheese, 2 count

  • Sara Lee Frozen Pumpkin Pie, 1 count

Wegmans says many of these items are included in its Hot Zone pricing program, which highlights value-priced products throughout its stores.

What shoppers should know before heading to the store

The promotional window runs from November 8 through November 28, 2026, while the frozen turkey promotion ends earlier, on November 22. 

Prices are valid for in-store purchases while supplies last, and the exact cost per serving varies by market. The advertised price does not apply at Wegmans locations in Astor Place or Brooklyn, New York, or Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

For shoppers planning to host, the offer provides a starting point for budgeting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner without having to buy every ingredient at full price. It's also worth checking local store pricing and availability before shopping, particularly if the turkey is the first item on the list.

The deal won't necessarily cover every household's preferred menu, but it gives budget-conscious hosts a concrete option for putting a holiday meal on the table while keeping an eye on costs.

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