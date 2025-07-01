Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Wegmans chocolate nonpareils recalled due to undeclared allergen

Wegmans has recalled Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils due to undeclared milk allergens - Image via FDA

The product contains milk, but isn’t listed in the ingredients

  • Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils recalled due to undeclared milk allergen

  • Product sold in nine states and D.C.; no illnesses reported

  • Customers urged to return affected items for a full refund

Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. has announced a recall of its Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen. This poses a potential health risk to individuals with milk allergies or severe sensitivities, who could experience serious or even life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed.

The recalled candy was distributed through Wegmans Food Markets across nine states and Washington, D.C., including:

  • Delaware

  • Maryland

  • Massachusetts

  • North Carolina

  • New Jersey

  • New York

  • Pennsylvania

  • Virginia

  • Washington D.C.

The product is sold in 18.5-ounce plastic tubs labeled:

Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils (1LB 2.5OZ / 524g)
UPC: 0 77890 49787 6
SCC: 10077890497873

The Best By and Lot Codes are printed on the left side of the tub. Affected lot codes include:

  • 55021 – Best By: Dec 28, 2025

  • 55031 – Best By: Dec 29, 2025

  • 55491 – Best By: Feb 13, 2026

  • 55501 – Best By: Feb 14, 2026

  • 56061 – Best By: Apr 11, 2026

  • 56071 – Best By: Apr 12, 2026

What to do

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the chocolate nonpareils were manufactured with milk-containing ingredients, but the packaging failed to declare milk as an allergen. A follow-up investigation determined that the issue stemmed from a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s manufacturing process.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional information, customers can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, available daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM EST.

For consumers with milk allergies, checking lot codes and avoiding consumption of affected products is strongly advised.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.