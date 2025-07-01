Wegmans chocolate nonpareils recalled due to undeclared allergen

Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils recalled due to undeclared milk allergen
Product sold in nine states and D.C.; no illnesses reported
Customers urged to return affected items for a full refund
Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. has announced a recall of its Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen. This poses a potential health risk to individuals with milk allergies or severe sensitivities, who could experience serious or even life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed.
The recalled candy was distributed through Wegmans Food Markets across nine states and Washington, D.C., including:
Delaware
Maryland
Massachusetts
North Carolina
New Jersey
New York
Pennsylvania
Virginia
Washington D.C.
The product is sold in 18.5-ounce plastic tubs labeled:
Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils (1LB 2.5OZ / 524g)
UPC: 0 77890 49787 6
SCC: 10077890497873
The Best By and Lot Codes are printed on the left side of the tub. Affected lot codes include:
55021 – Best By: Dec 28, 2025
55031 – Best By: Dec 29, 2025
55491 – Best By: Feb 13, 2026
55501 – Best By: Feb 14, 2026
56061 – Best By: Apr 11, 2026
56071 – Best By: Apr 12, 2026
What to do
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the chocolate nonpareils were manufactured with milk-containing ingredients, but the packaging failed to declare milk as an allergen. A follow-up investigation determined that the issue stemmed from a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s manufacturing process.
At this time, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional information, customers can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, available daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM EST.
For consumers with milk allergies, checking lot codes and avoiding consumption of affected products is strongly advised.