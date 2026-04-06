Wawa recalls bottled beverages sold in five states

Wawa has recalled four 16-oz bottled beverages due to a possible undeclared milk allergen.

The affected drinks were sold in five states, including Virginia, at a limited number of stores.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers with milk allergies are urged to discard the products immediately.

Wawa has issued a voluntary recall of several bottled beverages after discovering they may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall covers 16-ounce bottles of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Diet Lemonade, and Fruit Punch produced by the Wawa Beverage Company. The products were distributed to a limited number of stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Company officials said the issue stems from a temporary equipment problem that may have introduced milk into beverages that do not list it on the label. The presence of undeclared milk poses a potentially serious risk for people with dairy allergies, who could experience severe or life-threatening reactions if the products are consumed.

Removed from store shelves

Wawa said all affected products have already been removed from store shelves and disposed of. The recall is limited to specific items and locations, and no other Wawa-branded beverages are included.

The recall affects beverages sold across roughly 196 stores, with distribution varying by product. For example, the iced tea lemon variety was sold in more than 100 locations, while other flavors were distributed to smaller numbers of stores.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled drinks, the company and FDA said.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected beverages are advised not to drink them and to dispose of the products or contact Wawa for a refund, typically issued as a gift card.

The recall highlights ongoing challenges in food manufacturing, particularly in preventing cross-contact with allergens and ensuring accurate labeling. Milk is one of the major allergens that must be clearly disclosed under federal law due to the risk of severe reactions in sensitive individuals.