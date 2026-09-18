Want an online discount? Try abandoning your shopping cart — but do it this way

Leaving an item in your online cart could trigger a discount , with offers ranging from free shipping to as much as 65% off, according to new research.

How long you should wait depends on what you're buying: Fashion deals can arrive within hours, while deeper furniture discounts may take a week or longer.

Don't assume the first coupon is your best deal. Some retailers send increasingly better offers, but always compare the final price with what the item originally cost.

See something you want online? Before hitting "Buy," you might want to walk away.

Literally.

Leaving an item sitting in your online shopping cart could trigger a discount from the retailer, and depending on what you're buying, the savings could be substantial.

New research from Decodo found that retailers often follow predictable schedules for sending discounts to shoppers who abandon their carts. The company tracked 1,500 products across 120 retailers in more than 40 countries throughout 2025 and found offers ranging from free shipping to as much as 65% off.

But simply dumping something in your cart and closing the browser isn't always enough.

ConsumerAffairs talked with Gabrielė Vitkė, Product Marketing Lead at Decodo, about how shoppers can improve their odds of triggering a discount, how long they should wait, and when this shopping trick can backfire.

Here's how to use this shopping trick to your advantage.

Step #1: Don't buy immediately

This strategy starts with something that's admittedly difficult when you really want something. Don't buy it.

Add the item to your online cart and proceed toward checkout, but stop before completing the purchase. By doing so, a retailer will often recognize you as someone who’s extremely close to buying, but needs just a little extra nudge.

That nudge could be free shipping, 10% off or, in some product categories, a much larger discount.

Decodo found that many retailers will use a sequence of automated emails. The first email may simply say you forgot something and beg you to come back and buy. If you get that email, the key is to not assume that's the best deal you'll get.

A later email will often contain the actual discount you’re looking for.

Pro tip: Before abandoning the cart, take a screenshot showing the item's price. If you eventually receive a coupon, you'll be able to determine whether you're actually paying less.

Step #2: Make sure they have your email address

There's a pretty obvious problem with expecting an abandoned-cart coupon: The retailer needs to know where to send it.

Vitkė recommends proceeding far enough into the checkout process to provide your email address before leaving.

If you're already logged into an account, the retailer should already have it.

But if you're shopping as a guest, simply putting something into your cart may not give the company enough information to contact you.

For shoppers testing out this strategy, Vitkė recommends starting with a "clean" shopping session.

"Use incognito mode with cookies cleared, and add the item to your cart while logged out, since being logged in as a known customer often suppresses new-customer offers," she told ConsumerAffairs.

Then enter your email address during the checkout process and leave before paying.

Now you've given the retailer an interested shopper, an unfinished purchase, and most importantly, a way to contact you.

Pro tip: Time your return visit. Decodo's 2025 data found Sunday was the cheapest day to revisit carts at Amazon, Walmart and Ulta, while Tuesday was best for Zara and Gap, Monday for Nike, and Friday for Newegg. These aren't guaranteed sale days, but waiting for the right day could improve your odds of catching a price drop.

Step #3: Wait — but know how long

Here's where the type of product you're buying tends to matter.

Decodo actually found huge differences in how quickly retailers respond to abandoned carts.

Fast fashion: ASOS, H&M, SHEIN and Boohoo — Decodo says the first discount will usually arrive within 12 hours, typically 10%–15% off or free shipping.

Beauty: Sephora, Ulta, Glossier and The Ordinary — offers tend to show up around 24 hours, often as a sample bundle rather than a straight coupon.

Apparel: Levi's, Madewell, Banana Republic, J.Crew and Gap — Decodo found many offers of around 20% off among these brands.

Furniture: Wayfair, West Elm, Crate & Barrel and IKEA — first offers typically appear within 24–48 hours, while deeper offers can come 7–14 days later.

Electronics: Best Buy, Newegg and B&H Photo — Decodo says these retailers rarely send abandoned-cart discount emails, instead leaning on financing, trade-ins or price-drop alerts.

DTC/mattress: Casper, Allbirds, Warby Parker and Brooklinen — Decodo describes a typical three-email progression that can culminate in $25–$100 off after 48–72 hours.

Meal kits/subscriptions: HelloFresh, Blue Apron and FabFitFun — discounts can arrive within hours and frequently reach 40%–65% off the first order.

Marketplaces: Amazon, eBay, Walmart and AliExpress — Decodo says these generally don't use abandoned-cart coupons, relying more on actual price drops and alerts.

The lesson is don't use the same waiting strategy for a $30 shirt and a $2,000 sofa.

Pro tip: Check your spam and promotions folders during the waiting period. An abandoned-cart coupon isn't much use if Gmail filed it somewhere you never look.

Step #4: Try waiting through the first email

Suppose you get an email an hour later saying: "Did you forget something?"

At this point, you should pretty much ignore this useless email. Vitkė said many retailers use a graduated sequence designed to see how much persuasion you need before buying.

A reminder often comes first, followed shortly by a discount if you still haven’t completed the purchase.

Furniture and direct-to-consumer brands are particularly interesting for shoppers willing to wait.

Decodo found that their later emails can contain better offers than their first ones.

So, if the item isn't in danger of selling out, waiting through email No. 1 is definitely worthwhile.

Pro tip: Before using the first coupon you receive, check whether it has an expiration date. If the code remains valid for several days, waiting another day could reveal whether the retailer sends something better.

Step #5: You can try abandoning the cart again

Here's where shoppers can get a little more strategic.

What happens if you've already abandoned a cart once and received a discount? Can you do it again?

Possibly.

Vitkė said repeatedly leaving a cart doesn't necessarily make a retailer think you're trying to manipulate its system.

"Repeated abandonment more often signals 'price sensitive, needs a nudge' than 'problem customer,'" she said.

Abandoning the same cart again could restart the retailer's email sequence or potentially trigger another incentive.

But don't assume you've discovered an unlimited coupon generator as some retailers cap how frequently individual shoppers can receive promotional codes.

"If you've used the discount from your email once, you might not receive it when you abandon the second shopping cart," Vitkė said.

In other words, it's worth testing, but results will vary.

Step #6: Understand that someone else might get a better deal

Here's one of the most interesting parts of abandoned-cart promotions.

You and a friend could each put the exact same $100 item in your carts and receive different offers.

Retailers can potentially use far more than the product itself when deciding what incentive to send.

Vitkė said factors can include:

Your previous purchases

Average order value

Loyalty status

Whether you normally open promotional emails

How you arrived at the website

Your device or location

For example, a new shopper who arrives after searching for a discount code might receive a coupon.

A loyal customer whose history suggests they're willing to pay full price might not.

"Two shoppers with an identical $100 item can land in completely different segments, so the item itself is rarely the deciding factor," Vitkė said.

That's another reason to test the strategy rather than assuming the offer you see is the only one available.

Step #7: Don't let a coupon trick you into paying more

Getting an email saying "15% OFF!" feels like you've won.

Not necessarily.

Vitkė warned that waiting can backfire because the underlying price of the product can change.

A retailer could raise the base price before you receive your coupon. Your 15% discount might then leave you paying roughly what you would have paid originally.

That's why that screenshot you took in Step #1 matters.

Ignore the size of the advertised discount and compare the final checkout price with what the item would have cost when you first put it in your cart.

That's the number that matters.

Step #8: Know when NOT to play the waiting game

There are times when saving another 10% isn't worth the gamble.

Vitkė said the biggest legitimate risk is inventory. A popular shoe size, clothing color, concert weekend hotel room or limited-stock product can disappear while you're waiting for an email that may never arrive.

She also cautioned shoppers against putting too much faith in website urgency messages such as countdown clocks or "only 2 left" notices, which are sometimes nothing more than fake marketing messages.

It’s smart to search other online retailers before deciding to wait. If the product is widely available elsewhere, abandoning your cart carries considerably less risk.