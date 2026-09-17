Costco just added another way to get same-day delivery — but which option is cheapest?

Costco is now available on DoorDash nationwide, with more than 4,000 products available for same-day delivery from U.S. warehouses.

The move comes one day after Uber Eats expanded Costco delivery to nearly 600 locations in 47 states.

Don't compare delivery fees alone, as higher item prices and other charges can make the final checkout total considerably different from what you'd pay inside Costco.

Costco shoppers now have another excuse to avoid the Saturday parking lot.

DoorDash announced Thursday that Costco same-day delivery is now available from every U.S. warehouse, allowing members to order more than 4,000 products, including groceries, household essentials, electronics, and Kirkland Signature items.

The timing is interesting.

Just one day earlier, Uber Eats announced a major expansion of its own Costco partnership, increasing delivery from 17 states to 47 and nearly 600 Costco locations.

Add Costco's existing Instacart-powered Same-Day service to the mix, and members suddenly have several ways to get that rotisserie chicken, 30-pack of toilet paper, and six-month supply of peanut butter dropped at their front door.

But there's a catch: Figuring out which option is cheapest isn't nearly as easy.

Costco Same-Day: Convenient, but prices are higher

Costco doesn't hide the fact that you'll generally pay more to use its Same-Day service, powered by Instacart, than you will walking into your local warehouse.

The company says Same-Day item prices are marked up above local warehouse prices, with Instacart using the markup to help pay for delivery.

There's also a $35 order minimum.

Costco also says Instacart+ members can receive lower Costco prices than non-members, and qualifying Same-Day purchases still count toward the Costco Executive 2% Reward. The 2% is based on the original warehouse price before the markup.

In other words, don't assume "free delivery" (when offered) means you're paying the same amount you would inside Costco. Some of the delivery cost may already be reflected in what you're paying for the products.

Uber Eats: Watch for an order handling fee

Uber Eats has another wrinkle.

Uber says Costco orders can include a delivery fee, service fee, and an order handling fee.

When it comes to fees and extra charges, Uber says the prices displayed in its app are higher than Costco's in-store prices because the handling charge is incorporated into the item price.

The amount varies by order, and Uber says Costco members may sometimes pay a lower handling fee than non-members.

Delivery and service fees can also vary, making it difficult to declare Uber Eats the cheapest or most expensive option without actually building your order.

DoorDash: The newest option

DoorDash is the newest player in Costco's U.S. delivery battle.

Costco members can search for their local warehouse in the DoorDash app, link an active Costco membership, and shop more than 4,000 products for same-day delivery.

DoorDash confirmed to ConsumerAffairs that item prices and promotions on its platform can differ from those available inside Costco warehouses.

There's also a $35 minimum order, and fees vary depending on the order and location. DashPass members can get $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, although service fees and potentially other fees still apply.

The good news is DoorDash says you'll see the full total, including applicable fees, before placing your order.

Try this before ordering Costco delivery

Ignore the advertised delivery fee for a minute when trying to figure out which service offers the best deal.

Instead, build the exact same small Costco order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Costco Same-Day.

Choose five or six identical products, think milk, eggs, paper towels, coffee, and maybe a Kirkland Signature item you always buy. Then take each order all the way to the checkout screen without placing it.

Then compare the final totals.

Pay attention to both item prices and any service, delivery, handling, or other fees added on at checkout. Also, don't forget the tip if you plan to leave one.

In the end, a service advertising cheap, or even free delivery, isn't necessarily the cheapest if the same products cost more in the app.