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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of July 06

Jayco, Tiffin, and Ford are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

TEKO, INC. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V420000

Issue: Missing Pedestrian Warning Sounds/FMVSS 141

MakeModelModel Years
TEKOTRIUMPH2026
TEKOTROPHY2026
TEKOTROPHY PLUS2026
TEKOTURBOLITE2026
TEKOTURBO2026

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V416000

Issue: Front Dinette Brackets May Not Have Been Installed/FMVSS 207

MakeModelModel Years
JAYCOSENECA2027
ENTEGRAACCOLADE2027

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V415000

Issue: Missing Pedestrian Warning Sound

MakeModelModel Years
LINCOLNNAUTILUS HYBRID2024–2027
FORDEXPLORER HYBRID2025–2027

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V412000

Issue: Printed Circuit Board May Overheat

MakeModelModel Years
TIFFINALLEGRO RED2026–2027
TIFFINBYWAY2026
TIFFINALLEGRO BREEZE2026
TIFFINPHAETON2026–2027
TIFFINALLEGRO BAY2026–2027
TIFFINZEPHYR2026–2027
TIFFINOPEN TRAIL2026–2027
TIFFINGT12026–2027
TIFFINALLEGRO BUS2026–2027
TIFFINWAYFARER2026–2027
TIFFINMIDAS2026
TIFFINALLEGRO OPEN ROAD2026–2027

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V411000

Issue: Incorrect Weight Information on OCCC Label/FMVSS 120

MakeModelModel Years
ENTEGRAVISION2024
JAYCOALANTE2024

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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